Cessna Skycatcher: The LSA That Couldn’t Catch On

When Cessna introduced its upcoming Model 162 Skycatcher at EAA AirVenture in 2007, the airplane was pitched as a return to fundamentals. Cessna, which for decades anchored the U.S. training fleet with the 150 and later the 152, said the Skycatcher would offer a simpler, less expensive way to bring new pilots into aviation under the then-new light sport aircraft rules. The goal was straightforward: lower acquisition and operating costs, streamlined certification requirements and an airplane purpose-built for flight schools.

For a time, the plan appeared to be working. Early interest was strong, deposits accumulated quickly and Cessna said it had secured more than 1,000 orders. The Skycatcher was positioned as a practical response to declining pilot starts and rising costs across general aviation.

Less than a decade later, the Skycatcher disappeared from Cessna’s product lineup. Fewer than 200 airplanes were delivered, dozens of completed but unsold airframes were retained for parts, and the program ended quietly, leaving behind questions about why one of the industry’s most established manufacturers was unable to make light sport aviation work at scale.

A Training Airplane for a New Category

The Skycatcher program took shape after the FAA created the sport pilot certificate and the LSA category, which were intended to reduce barriers to entry for recreational flying. Under the new framework, pilots could train and fly without holding a traditional medical certificate, and manufacturers could certify airplanes through industry consensus standards rather than the FAA’s full Part 23 process.

Cessna viewed the new category as an opportunity to reestablish a foothold at the low end of the market. The company said the Skycatcher would be affordable to buy and operate, rugged enough for repeated training cycles and simple enough to appeal to first-time owners. Initial pricing targets were set near $100,000, well below the cost of a new Skyhawk.

From the outset, however, Cessna acknowledged that meeting those targets would be difficult if the airplane was to be built entirely in the United States. The company ultimately chose Shenyang Aircraft Corp. in China as its manufacturing partner, citing lower production costs and the company’s experience supplying components to major aerospace firms.

Under the arrangement, Cessna retained responsibility for design, engineering, flight testing and certification, while Shenyang assembled the airframes. Completed airplanes were shipped to the United States for final assembly, inspection and delivery.

The decision drew criticism from some corners of the aviation community, but Cessna said offshore production was necessary to achieve the Skycatcher’s price point. At the time, company executives emphasized that quality oversight and compliance verification would remain under Cessna’s control.

Flight Testing Reveals Deeper Problems

The Skycatcher’s development program soon encountered difficulties. Early prototypes flew in 2007 and 2008, but spin testing exposed shortcomings in the airplane’s recovery characteristics. Two test aircraft were lost, including one during aggressive spin evaluations conducted at aft center-of-gravity limits.

Cessna said the maneuvers exceeded what LSAs were required to demonstrate, but the incidents nonetheless prompted design changes. Engineers modified the tail by increasing vertical surface area, adding a ventral fin and adjusting control surface travel to improve spin recovery margins.

Those changes had consequences beyond flight characteristics. Additional structure added weight, and the redesign rippled through production planning. Aircraft built in China had to be modified after arrival in the United States, contributing to delays and inefficiencies in the delivery pipeline.

By the time the Skycatcher achieved ASTM compliance in 2009, the airplane entering service differed meaningfully from the one originally announced. It was heavier, more complex and costlier to produce, complicating efforts to hold the line on pricing.

Costs Rise as Orders Fade

Pricing emerged as the program’s central challenge. Early buyers were promised airplanes priced near $110,000, but as production costs mounted and volumes failed to materialize, Cessna adjusted its strategy. The base price rose incrementally at first, then sharply.

By 2011, Cessna increased the Skycatcher’s price to roughly $149,000, adding equipment such as avionics and interior features as standard. Company officials said the changes reflected both customer preferences and the need to make the program financially sustainable.

The increase placed the Skycatcher near the top of the LSA price range and undermined the original rationale for overseas production. Competing LSAs offered similar performance, lighter empty weights and, in many cases, more refined interiors at comparable prices.

Flight schools and individual buyers reassessed their commitments. Order holders withdrew, and dealers reported difficulty convincing customers that the Skycatcher’s limitations under light sport rules aligned with their expectations. The order book that once exceeded 1,000 positions steadily eroded.

Regulatory and Market Headwinds

The Skycatcher also faced broader challenges beyond Cessna’s direct control. The surge in pilot training anticipated after the introduction of sport pilot privileges never fully materialized. While LSAs found niches among recreational pilots and specialized schools, they did not fundamentally change the economics of flight training.

Regulatory evolution further complicated the picture. Although the FAA periodically discussed expanding LSA privileges and performance limits, substantive changes came slowly. In Europe, certification and operational differences made introducing it there at the time problematic.

At one point, the company explored transitioning the Skycatcher out of the light sport category and pursuing primary category certification to broaden its appeal. Those plans were announced publicly but were never implemented.

In 2012, Cessna issued a mandatory service bulletin addressing cracks discovered in wing attach points during cyclic testing. The bulletin required structural reinforcement on early airplanes, adding labor and downtime for operators. Cessna covered the cost, but the episode added to perceptions that the program remained unsettled.

An Orderly Exit

By 2013, the program’s trajectory was clear. Cessna CEO Scott Ernest told reporters the Skycatcher had “no future,” later saying the business model did not work. Sales were halted in early 2014, and the airplane was removed from Cessna’s website and dealer lineup.

Roughly 80 unsold aircraft were retained for use as spare parts, and fewer than 200 Skycatchers were ultimately delivered. The broader LSA market showed little reaction. Other manufacturers continued production and flight schools adjusted with alternative aircraft.

The final chapter came in 2016, when photographs surfaced showing remaining Skycatcher airframes being dismantled after salvageable components were removed. Cessna confirmed the action, saying the parts would support the existing fleet.

Lessons From a Short-Lived Program

In retrospect, the Skycatcher was not widely viewed as a poor-flying airplane. Operators generally described it as predictable, economical and suitable for basic training. But the airplane arrived at a moment when cost pressures, regulatory uncertainty and market fragmentation left little margin for error.

Cessna overestimated the size of the LSA training market and underestimated how difficult it would be to deliver a truly low-cost airplane, even with offshore manufacturing. Design changes, production inefficiencies and rising prices steadily eroded the value proposition.

For Cessna, the Skycatcher’s demise marked a rare retreat from entry-level training, a segment the company once defined. For the industry, it put a spotlight on the limits of regulatory reform as a catalyst for growth.

The Skycatcher was intended to make flying more accessible. Instead, it became a reminder that simplifying the rules does not necessarily simplify the business of building and selling airplanes.