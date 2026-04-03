Video: Red Bull Wingsuiters Chase Northern Lights Over Alaska

In this AVweb interview, Red Bull skydivers Jeff Provenzano and John DeVore break down their stunning wingsuit jump beneath Alaska’s Northern Lights. It was a project years in the making and the final piece in Provenzano’s quest to skydive in all 50 states. From the challenges of remote night operations to the precision required for landing in darkness, the pair share what it took to pull off one of their most visually striking and personally meaningful jumps.