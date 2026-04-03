In this AVweb interview, Red Bull skydivers Jeff Provenzano and John DeVore break down their stunning wingsuit jump beneath Alaska’s Northern Lights. It was a project years in the making and the final piece in Provenzano’s quest to skydive in all 50 states. From the challenges of remote night operations to the precision required for landing in darkness, the pair share what it took to pull off one of their most visually striking and personally meaningful jumps.
Video: Red Bull Wingsuiters Chase Northern Lights Over Alaska
Red Bull Air Force athletes Jeff Provenzano and John D’Vour complete a years-in-the-making night jump under the aurora.
Key Takeaways:
- Red Bull skydivers Jeff Provenzano and John DeVore completed a visually stunning wingsuit jump beneath the Northern Lights in Alaska.
- The ambitious project, years in the making, marked the final step in Provenzano's quest to skydive in all 50 U.S. states.
- They detailed the significant challenges involved, including remote night operations and the precision required for landing in complete darkness.
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