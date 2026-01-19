News

Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Following Bomb Hoax

Authorities conducted a full security sweep after a passenger-created Wi-Fi name triggered an emergency landing.

[Credit: Wikimedia Commons]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Barcelona after a passenger created a Wi-Fi hotspot named "I have a bomb."
  • The flight, carrying 148 passengers and seven crew, was escorted by fighter jets to a designated area at El Prat Airport.
  • Security checks by Spanish authorities confirmed the bomb threat was a hoax, and no irregularities were found.
  • Authorities are investigating to identify the passenger responsible for the hoax and will pursue legal action.
A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Barcelona on Thursday after a passenger used the naming of an in-flight wireless network hotspot to deliver a bomb threat that ended up being a hoax. 

According to reports, it was detected that one of the passengers set up a wireless internet hotspot indicating that there was a bomb on board. The Wi-Fi hotspot, which contained the words, “I have a bomb,” was discovered as Flight 1853 was approaching its destination at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport. The flight, carrying 148 passengers and seven crew members, made an emergency landing and was escorted by one Spanish and one French fighter jet to a designated area at the airport for inspection. 

Yahya Üstün, Turkish Airlines senior vice president of communications, said that following the emergency landing security searches were conducted by Spanish authorities and no irregularities were found. According to Fox News, a police dog was present on the tarmac to examine the passenger’s luggage.  

Üstün also added that authorities are working to determine which passenger instituted the hotspot connection and that they would “carry out the legal process.”

The aircraft operating the flight was an Airbus A321. Following the requisite security checks, El Prat Airport resumed normal operations.

