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AOPA Renews Federal Appeal in Red Lake Aircraft Seizure Case

Association again asks federal officials to address impoundment following emergency landing in Minnesota.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AOPA Renews Federal Appeal in Red Lake Aircraft Seizure Case
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • AOPA sent a second letter to federal officials, urging intervention in the ongoing dispute over an aircraft impounded by the Red Lake Nation after a pilot's emergency landing.
  • Pilot Darrin Smedsmo's Stinson 108 has been seized since October 2025 following an engine failure and forced landing on the Red Lake Nation reservation, and he rejected a proposed settlement for its release.
  • AOPA argues that emergency landings for safety should not be treated as trespassing, emphasizing federal aviation law grants pilots authority in such situations and the impoundment undermines aviation safety.
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The AOPA said on Friday that it sent a second letter to federal officials on Thursday regarding an aircraft seizure dispute involving a pilot whose airplane has remained impounded since an emergency landing last year on the Red Lake Nation reservation in Minnesota.

The letter, which was addressed to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, follows an earlier letter AOPA sent in December concerning the Oct. 15, 2025, aircraft seizure involving pilot Darrin Smedsmo and his Stinson 108. Smedsmo was flying from Roseau to Bemidji, Minnesota, when an engine failure forced him to land on State Highway 89 near the western edge of Lower Red Lake.

2026-03-12_Red-Lake-Nation-Seizure-LetterDownload

In the letter, AOPA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon said the aircraft has remained impounded for months following the landing and raised questions about how emergency landings are treated under federal aviation law.

“The current situation involving Red Lake Nation raises significant concern within the general aviation community,” Coon wrote. “If an emergency landing made in the interest of safety can be treated as trespassing and result in confiscation of an aircraft and substantial penalties, it creates uncertainty for pilots who may be forced by circumstances beyond their control to land wherever safety requires.”

The association also reiterated that federal regulations give the pilot in command authority to take necessary action during an in-flight emergency and that the regulation of navigable airspace is administered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Smedsmo recently said he declined a proposed settlement related to the Red Lake aircraft seizure case.

“Well, I finally, finally, received a proposed settlement, and it was—it wasn’t acceptable. It wasn’t even a place to start with,” Smedsmo told PBS Lakeland News.

The settlement proposal, reportedly worth about $7,000, included a towing fee and a $5,000 donation to the Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club in exchange for the aircraft’s release.

In the letter to federal officials, Coon also wrote that “the continued impoundment of an aircraft following a legitimate emergency landing raises serious questions about how federal aviation law and safety protections are being applied in this situation.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. I am not aware of any FAA regulation granting exceptions to trespassing laws during an off-airport landing. Once the aircraft is on the ground, or on the water in this case, the pilot is out of the FAA’s jurisdiction granted by Congress. His best option for appeal is to the Department of the Interior, and even then their influence here is limited.

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