Aviation News News

Pilot Challenges Palm Beach Airport Renaming In Florida Lawsuit

The lawsuit argues the move could create confusion and unnecessary costs.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Shutterstock [Leonard Zhukovsky]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Florida pilot has filed a lawsuit to block the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to "Donald J. Trump International Airport," arguing the state overstepped local authority.
  • The lawsuit cites significant safety concerns, contending that a name change could create confusion across various aviation systems, charts, and communications.
  • The pilot also highlights the substantial cost to taxpayers, estimating millions of dollars required for updates to signage, branding, uniforms, and software due to the name change.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Florida pilot has filed suit seeking to block the planned renaming of Palm Beach International Airport, arguing the move could create confusion in aviation systems while shifting costs to taxpayers.

George W. Poncy Jr., a Palm Beach County pilot, sued the State of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation over House Bill 919, the recently approved law that would rename the airport “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The law is scheduled to take effect July 1.

According to the complaint, Poncy argues the state overstepped local authority by directing the name change at an airport owned and operated by Palm Beach County. He also claims the transition could create problems if airport names are updated at different times across charts, databases, software systems and communications channels.

While the airport’s identifiers—PBI and KPBI—would remain unchanged, Poncy contends the broader use of airport names in dispatch systems, planning tools and public-facing aviation information could still create unnecessary confusion.

“In aviation, even minor inconsistencies in airport identification can have safety implications, particularly in high-density or time-sensitive flight operations,” the complaint noted.

The lawsuit also raises cost concerns. Reports cited in the filing estimate millions of dollars may be required for signage, branding, uniforms, software and related changes tied to the new name.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.