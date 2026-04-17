Pilot Challenges Palm Beach Airport Renaming In Florida Lawsuit

A Florida pilot has filed suit seeking to block the planned renaming of Palm Beach International Airport, arguing the move could create confusion in aviation systems while shifting costs to taxpayers.

George W. Poncy Jr., a Palm Beach County pilot, sued the State of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation over House Bill 919, the recently approved law that would rename the airport “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The law is scheduled to take effect July 1.

According to the complaint, Poncy argues the state overstepped local authority by directing the name change at an airport owned and operated by Palm Beach County. He also claims the transition could create problems if airport names are updated at different times across charts, databases, software systems and communications channels.

While the airport’s identifiers—PBI and KPBI—would remain unchanged, Poncy contends the broader use of airport names in dispatch systems, planning tools and public-facing aviation information could still create unnecessary confusion.

“In aviation, even minor inconsistencies in airport identification can have safety implications, particularly in high-density or time-sensitive flight operations,” the complaint noted.

The lawsuit also raises cost concerns. Reports cited in the filing estimate millions of dollars may be required for signage, branding, uniforms, software and related changes tied to the new name.