News

UPS Aircraft Involved In Close Call at Louisville

Pilots cite communications issues as reason for early go-around.

Parris Clarke
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Edited By: Amelia Walsh
[Credit: Wikimedia Commons]
[Credit: Wikimedia Commons]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A UPS jet performed a go-around at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after a Labcorp aircraft mistakenly encroached on the runway the UPS plane was cleared to land on.
  • The Labcorp pilot moved past their designated holding position, prompting the go-around order and an apology from the pilot.
  • The UPS crew proactively initiated the go-around at 450 feet, even before the official order, due to communication issues with the Labcorp plane.
  • No operational impact was reported from the incident, with UPS commending its crew's handling of the go-around.
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A UPS jet performed a go-around at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday morning after a Labcorp aircraft that mistakenly approached the runway forced the plane to abort its original landing. 

According to CBS News, the incident took place around midnight on Tuesday, when the Labcorp plane was told by ATC to stop short of runway 17 and allow the UPS-operated Boeing 767 to land. After agreeing, the Labcorp plane began to move past its designated position, resulting in the go-around order for the UPS jet as it was roughly 125 feet from the ground. The Labcorp pilot can be heard apologizing on an audio recording, the report said.

The UPS pilot can also be heard telling ATC that it had initiated the go-around even before the order was given after they had been unable to communicate with the Labcorp aircraft. The UPS plane was around 450 feet from the ground when it initiated the go-around, according to Flightradar24 tracking data.

In a statement issued to WHAS-TV in Kentucky, a UPS spokesperson said that there was no operational impact from the close call and that the crew performed the go-around “beautifully.”

Louisville is home to UPS’s Worldport facility, the company’s largest global package handling center that spans more than five million square feet. The airport was the site of the November accident involving a UPS MD-11 cargo plane whose left engine abruptly separated from the wing shortly after takeoff, resulting in the deaths of all three crewmembers and 11 others. 

On Thursday, the NTSB announced a two-day investigative hearing will take place in May.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

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