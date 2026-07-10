Gulfstream Tests 100% SAF At 50,000 Feet

Gulfstream Aerospace and Rolls-Royce said this week that they completed a high-altitude flight-test campaign examining the emissions produced by 100% sustainable aviation fuel at altitudes up to 50,000 feet.

A Gulfstream G800 powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines conducted the flights alongside a modified G700. The G700 served as an airborne laboratory and measured particulate emissions and atmospheric conditions while flying in close formation. The campaign also marked the first G800 flight using 100% SAF.

[Credit: Gulfstream]

Researchers compared conventional Jet-A, low-sulfur Jet-A and 100% hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids SAF. Rolls-Royce said preliminary results showed a measurable reduction in particles that contribute to contrail formation. The FAA, NASA, German Aerospace Center and Missouri University of Science and Technology participated in the project.

Although the test used unblended SAF, current fuel standards generally limit its commercial use to blends of up to 50% with conventional jet fuel, depending on the production pathway. Rolls-Royce said the campaign data will help inform future fuel standards and that demonstrating its current engines can operate on 100% SAF lays groundwork for certification.