Poll: Do Military Teams Make or Break Air Shows?

Recent government shutdowns have led to air show cancellations and the loss of headline military demo teams like the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

Editorial Staff · Monday, October 27, 2025

Question of The Week

Poll: Do Military Teams Make or Break Air Shows?

How much would a headlining military demonstration team pulling from an air show affect your interest in attending?

A lot — without the military teams, I'm much less likely to attend.
Somewhat — I'd still go, but it's less exciting.
Not much — I go for the civilian acts and the overall experience.
Not at all — I don't usually attend air shows anyway.