Charleston Airshow Moves Amid Ongoing Conflict

Joint Base Charleston has announced that the 2026 Charleston Airshow will shift from its original on-base format to a one-day, off-base harbor-front event because of increased operational requirements tied to ongoing global events. The show was originally planned as a traditional airshow at Joint Base Charleston as a base-hosted aviation showcase featuring aerial demonstrations and aircraft displays, but it will now be held on Saturday, May 2, over Charleston Harbor. According to a recent update from the base and a Facebook post from Joint Base Charleston, the harbor-front show area will be located south of the Cooper River Bridge between downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant and is expected to feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

“After careful consideration, Joint Base Charleston has made the decision to transition the 2026 Charleston Airshow to a one-day off-base event,” Joint Base Charleston announced in a Facebook post. “This change is a necessary result of increased operational requirements due to current global events.”

In its public statement, Joint Base Charleston said it is partnering with the cities of Charleston and Mount Pleasant to present the revised event. The base said the airshow will be viewable from public locations in both communities and that passes will not be required for attendance. The show will feature the Blue Angels along with the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and other aerial performers as part of the planned lineup.

The Blue Angels’ first two airshows of the season were previously canceled entirely, also linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The base said additional details will be released as they become available and directed the public to its Facebook page for updates. According to the announcement, attendees who purchased premium seating for the original on-base format will be issued refunds and should expect follow-up communication in the coming weeks.