Home/Polls & Quizzes/Poll: New Year’s Resolutions Polls & Quizzes Poll: New Year’s Resolutions What's your aviation New Year's resolution? Editorial Staff Monday, January 05, 2026 at 03:21 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan Question of The Week What’s your aviation New Year’s resolution? What’s your aviation New Year’s resolution? Fly more hours and new destinations Improve proficiency, training, and safety Finish a long-delayed aircraft project Buy, sell, or upgrade an aircraft Get more involved in aviation community Reduce flying costs or spend smarter Return to flying after time away No resolution Something else entirely – drop it in the comments X/TwitterThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Share this story Editorial Staff