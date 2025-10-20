Poll: Should Congress Pass Senator Ted Cruz’s ROTOR Act?

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas sponsored the ROTOR Act, in part a response to the deadly January collision near Reagan National Airport. The U.S. Commerce Committee will vote to bring the bill out of committee on Tuesday.
Congress is considering Ted Cruz's ROTOR Act, which would expand ADS-B requirements to include ADS-B In on most crewed aircraft.
