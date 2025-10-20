Polls & Quizzes

Poll: Should Congress Pass Senator Ted Cruz’s ROTOR Act?

Congress is considering Ted Cruz's ROTOR Act, which would expand ADS-B requirements to include ADS-B In on most crewed aircraft.

Key Takeaways:

  • Senator Ted Cruz sponsored the ROTOR Act, partly in response to a deadly January collision near Reagan National Airport.
  • The U.S. Commerce Committee is scheduled to vote on Tuesday to advance the bill out of committee.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas sponsored the ROTOR Act, in part a response to the deadly January collision near Reagan National Airport. The U.S. Commerce Committee will vote to bring the bill out of committee on Tuesday.

