Ted Cruz ADS-B Bill Moves to a Vote

The Senate Commerce Committee will vote next week on the Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform Act, or ROTOR Act, following the January collision near Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people.

Sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz and others, the bill would require newly built crewed aircraft, along with existing aircraft already operating in ADS-B Out airspace, to carry ADS-B In equipment. The bill would also increase limitations on when military and government aircraft can disable ADS-B Out.

The measure would direct the FAA to issue rules within two years mandating ADS-B In where ADS-B Out is already required, with exemptions for gliders, balloons, and aircraft lacking electrical systems such as vintage or minimal-power light sport designs.

Newly produced light sport and experimental aircraft with electrical systems would be included in the mandate if certified or registered after the rule takes effect. Under the current wording, the bill appears to leave any decision about whether a portable ADSB-In receiver would suffice up to later FAA rule making.

The bill also calls for quarterly federal reports on ADS-B use, an Army Inspector General audit of coordination with the FAA, and a study on creating a dynamic restricted area for rotorcraft over the Potomac River. Lawmakers say the proposal aims to improve visibility and separation between military and civilian operations.

The debate comes as the FAA considers proposed Part 108 rules that would allow beyond visual line of sight drone flights. Among other things, that proposal introduces the idea of allowing manned aircraft to use portable electronic conspicuity devices—low-cost transmitters that, in certain circumstances, could open the door to taking the place of ADSB-Out.

Similar conversations are underway around the world. Australia, for instance, is currently in the process of exploring its own universal ADS-B mandate.