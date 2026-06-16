Electric Aircraft Symposium Returning To Oshkosh In July

The Vertical Flight Society Federal City Chapter will hold the 20th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium July 18-19, 2026, at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Reeve Memorial Union. The event will run the weekend before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and will bring together more than 35 speakers from the electric aircraft and advanced air mobility sectors.

The program will move through several areas now shaping electric aviation. Sessions will examine electric CTOL and STOL aircraft, regional air mobility, eVTOL development, vertiports, airport infrastructure, propulsion and energy systems. Other discussions will focus on hydrogen propulsion, Canadian AAM activity, the FAA’s MOSAIC rules and the agency’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

Aircraft developers, propulsion specialists, infrastructure planners, regulators and industry analysts are scheduled to take part in moderated discussions throughout the two-day event. Approved students can participate in a poster presentation highlighting AAM research, and each moderated session will include Q&A discussions with presenters and attendees. The symposium began in 2007 and moved to Oshkosh in 2017.