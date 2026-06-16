eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

Electric Aircraft Symposium Returning To Oshkosh In July

The two-day event will cover electric aircraft development, infrastructure and FAA rulemaking.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Electric Aircraft Symposium Returning To Oshkosh In July
[Credit: Electra Aero]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The 20th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium will take place July 18-19, 2026, at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, preceding EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
  • The event will feature over 35 speakers discussing various aspects of electric aviation and advanced air mobility (AAM), including eVTOL development, infrastructure, propulsion systems, and FAA regulations like MOSAIC and eIPP.
  • It will gather aircraft developers, regulators, infrastructure planners, and industry analysts for moderated discussions, Q&A sessions, and student poster presentations on AAM research.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Vertical Flight Society Federal City Chapter will hold the 20th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium July 18-19, 2026, at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Reeve Memorial Union. The event will run the weekend before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and will bring together more than 35 speakers from the electric aircraft and advanced air mobility sectors.

The program will move through several areas now shaping electric aviation. Sessions will examine electric CTOL and STOL aircraft, regional air mobility, eVTOL development, vertiports, airport infrastructure, propulsion and energy systems. Other discussions will focus on hydrogen propulsion, Canadian AAM activity, the FAA’s MOSAIC rules and the agency’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

Aircraft developers, propulsion specialists, infrastructure planners, regulators and industry analysts are scheduled to take part in moderated discussions throughout the two-day event. Approved students can participate in a poster presentation highlighting AAM research, and each moderated session will include Q&A discussions with presenters and attendees. The symposium began in 2007 and moved to Oshkosh in 2017.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.