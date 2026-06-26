eVTOLs/Urban Mobility Aviation News

FAA Breaks Ground On AAM Research Range

New Oklahoma City site will support vertiport testing and eVTOL integration work.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Breaks Ground On AAM Research Range
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Department of Transportation and FAA have broken ground on the V-PAR, an $8.3 million advanced air mobility (AAM) research range at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center.
  • This dedicated facility will serve as a test site for vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to research their safe integration into the National Airspace System.
  • V-PAR will be used for research and training on vertiport operations, arrival/departure routes, wake turbulence, and airspace procedures.
  • Construction of the facility is scheduled for completion in summer 2027, supporting ongoing FAA AAM integration efforts.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration have broken ground on a new advanced air mobility (AAM) research range at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City. The Vertical Takeoff and Landing Procedures and Analysis Range, or V-PAR, is planned as a dedicated test site for vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, including electric and hybrid designs. FAA announced the ground breaking on Thursday.

“The V-PAR is a critical step in helping the FAA better understand how to integrate advanced air mobility aircraft safely into the National Airspace System,” Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Steven Bradbury said. “This facility will strengthen our ability to conduct research, train people, and support the future of aviation.”

The approximately $8.3 million facility is expected to include a touchdown and liftoff area, taxiway, verticraft apron, covered shelter, observation and operations building, electric aircraft charging capability and related support infrastructure. According to the FAA, the AAM research range will be used for research and training on vertiport operations, arrival and departure routes, wake turbulence, downwash, outwash, radiofrequency interference, emergency planning and airspace procedures. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2027.

The work comes as the FAA continues gathering operational AAM data from its eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), launched earlier this year, which includes advanced air mobility and infrastructure projects across 26 states.

MMAC_VPAR_Fact_SheetDownload

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.