FAA Breaks Ground On AAM Research Range

The Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration have broken ground on a new advanced air mobility (AAM) research range at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City. The Vertical Takeoff and Landing Procedures and Analysis Range, or V-PAR, is planned as a dedicated test site for vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, including electric and hybrid designs. FAA announced the ground breaking on Thursday.

“The V-PAR is a critical step in helping the FAA better understand how to integrate advanced air mobility aircraft safely into the National Airspace System,” Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Steven Bradbury said. “This facility will strengthen our ability to conduct research, train people, and support the future of aviation.”

The approximately $8.3 million facility is expected to include a touchdown and liftoff area, taxiway, verticraft apron, covered shelter, observation and operations building, electric aircraft charging capability and related support infrastructure. According to the FAA, the AAM research range will be used for research and training on vertiport operations, arrival and departure routes, wake turbulence, downwash, outwash, radiofrequency interference, emergency planning and airspace procedures. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2027.

The work comes as the FAA continues gathering operational AAM data from its eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), launched earlier this year, which includes advanced air mobility and infrastructure projects across 26 states.