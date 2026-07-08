Former Wisk Manager Sues Over Alleged eVTOL Software Testing Issues

A former software manager at Wisk Aero, Boeing’s autonomous air taxi subsidiary, has sued the company, alleging it rushed testing of flight-critical software and retaliated against her after she raised safety concerns.

Briahna O’Neill, who worked as a software manager at Wisk, claims she was fired in March 2025 after reporting concerns about the company’s software testing process for its sixth-generation electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The allegations were first reported by The Seattle Times and are detailed in a lawsuit filed in California.

According to the lawsuit, O’Neill raised concerns that Wisk was reducing or changing software testing requirements in an effort to keep the aircraft program on schedule. She specifically questioned testing of the vehicle management system, which handles critical aircraft functions including flight control and navigation.

O’Neill alleges she reported her concerns through internal safety channels before she was terminated. The lawsuit claims the company’s actions amounted to wrongful termination and retaliation. She is seeking damages.

Wisk has declined to comment on the allegations, citing the ongoing litigation. Boeing also declined to comment. The claims have not been proven in court.

The lawsuit comes as eVTOL developers move closer to FAA certification for a new class of aircraft that depends heavily on software, automation, and electric propulsion. Demonstrating that flight software is reliable and meets certification requirements is expected to be one of the biggest challenges facing manufacturers.

Wisk is among the few companies developing an autonomous eVTOL aircraft designed to operate without a pilot onboard. Its sixth-generation aircraft is planned to carry four passengers and eventually serve as an air taxi once certified.

The company is backed by Boeing, which acquired a majority stake in Wisk in 2022. Like other eVTOL developers, Wisk must complete extensive FAA testing and certification before beginning commercial operations.