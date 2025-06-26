Albuquerque Airport Shut Down by False Fire Alarm

Air traffic at Albuquerque, New Mexico International Sunport (KABQ) was shut down for a time today (June 26) after a fire alarm went off at the off-airport Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center. The FAA initiated a traffic ground stop when the Center was evacuated due to the alarm. It was subsequently determined that the alert was a false alarm and controllers returned to their posts. The ground stop was lifted at 2:05 pm local time.

FAA spokesperson Donnell Evans wrote in an email statement to television news station KRQE, “Air traffic controllers returned to the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center after the FAA temporarily reduced staffing due to a fire alarm. No fire was detected but the FAA put a ground stop in place.”