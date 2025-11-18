NTSB: No Clear Mechanical Issues In Indiana Crash

A newly released preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) offers the first detailed look at the Funk B85C accident near Anderson, Indiana, earlier this month. Investigators said they have not identified any clear mechanical issues in the wreckage so far.

The aircraft had been recently purchased and was being ferried to its new owner. It departed a private grass strip in Wolcott, Indiana, on the morning of November 4. A video taken during takeoff showed no apparent anomalies, the NTSB said. The pilot, the sole occupant, was flying to Anderson Regional Airport.

Landing Sequence Described

According to the NTSB, the Anderson tower controller reported the pilot checked in about 10 miles out and acknowledged instructions to report a two-mile final for Runway 12. The pilot’s voice sounded normal, and there was no indication of trouble during the exchange, the controller said. No further radio calls were received.

A witness standing in his yard near County Road 100 West told NTSB investigators he saw the airplane flying north before it made a sharp turn west and then south toward a dirt field adjacent to his property. He reported hearing the engine “popping or backfiring” as the airplane descended and said the aircraft touched down and continued straight ahead with the propeller spinning, but no engine sound.

The witness said the pilot’s eyes were open and both hands were on the yoke as the airplane rolled across the field. The aircraft traveled about 835 feet from the first visible touchdown mark—identified by investigators as a divot matching the aircraft’s wheels—before hitting a tree at the edge of the yard.

After impact, a fire ignited. Flames emerged from the broken windshield, the witness said. He used a fire extinguisher in an effort to control the blaze while a passerby stopped to assist. They managed to remove the pilot from the wreckage, although he died at the scene.

Early Mechanical Findings

The preliminary report noted significant front-end damage to the aircraft, including tree bark embedded in the No. 3 engine cylinder during the crash. The propeller remained straight and showed no curling or polishing, which appears to be consistent with minimal power at impact. The firewall and cabin sustained thermal damage.

Investigators found the mixture control full-rich and the throttle partially out. The ignition switch was set to “both.” Although the fuel selector had broken free in the crash sequence, fuel was dripping from its attached line, and about seven gallons remained in the single fuel tank.

Control continuity was confirmed for the elevator, ailerons and rudder and both wheel brakes functioned when tested. The wings remained attached, though internal ribs and spars were cracked and the fabric covering was wrinkled.

Engine examination showed impact damage to the No. 1 and No. 3 cylinders and cracks in the case near those locations. A borescope inspection revealed no internal anomalies, and investigators were able to obtain thumb compressions on all cylinders. Both magnetos produced spark, and all eight spark plugs appeared normal based on manufacturer guidance. Fuel system components, including the gascolator and carburetor, were clean and contained fuel free of water contamination, the NTSB said.

With no obvious mechanical faults identified so far and no reported distress call from the pilot, the preliminary findings leave plenty of questions unanswered about what led to the off-airport landing attempt and the fatal ground collision. The NTSB kept the aircraft for further examination prior to producing final conclusions.