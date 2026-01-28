Chief Meteorologist Killed In Carbon Cub Crash

CBS 2 Boise confirmed that its chief meteorologist, Roland Steadham, was one of two people killed Tuesday when a small aircraft crashed into the Payette River in southwest Idaho.

Local reports said the accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the Black Canyon area west of Montour and northeast of Emmett. Authorities said the aircraft struck a power line before crashing into an icy section of the river. The second occupant of the aircraft has not yet been identified.

The Aviation Safety Network identified the aircraft as a Carbon Cub. CubCrafters, the aircraft’s manufacturer, confirmed in a statement posted on Facebook that the airplane was owned by the company and loaned to a private individual.

“CubCrafters is aware of a tragic aircraft accident that occurred today in Idaho involving a Carbon Cub aircraft owned by the company and loaned to a private individual,” the company said. “We were deeply saddened to learn that the accident resulted in two fatalities.”

The company added that it is cooperating fully with authorities and will not speculate on the circumstances of the accident while the investigation is ongoing.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” the statement said. “Safety has always been a core value at CubCrafters, and we take matters like this with the utmost seriousness.”

Steadham, 67, was a veteran meteorologist with more than 35 years of experience in broadcast weather. According to his biography, his career spanned both coasts, including years forecasting hurricanes and severe thunderstorms in South Florida, as well as winter storms and severe weather in the western United States.

In addition to his broadcast career, Steadham was an accomplished aviator and skydiver having logged more than 3,000 flight hours and more than 700 skydives.

CBS 2 Boise said Steadham was widely respected throughout the Treasure Valley aviation community.

“Roland operated a small aircraft out of Emmett,” the station said. “It was a hobby he enjoyed, and he often shared stories about local pilots and their accomplishments.”