American Airlines Airbus Returns to KLAS After ‘Engine Issue’

An American Airlines Airbus A321 returned to Harry Reid International Airport (KLAS) in Las Vegas yesterday (June 26) shortly after takeoff with one engine smoking and “sparking.” American acknowledged in a statement that Flight 1665 returned to the airport with a “mechanical issue.” There were no injuries and the aircraft taxied to a gate where passengers deplaned without further incident.

According to an FAA statement, “American Airlines Flight 1665 returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 8:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 25, after the crew reported an engine issue,” the agency said in a statement. The Airbus A321 was headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport [KCLT]. The FAA will investigate.”