Uncategorized

Boeing Announces 747-8 VIP Service for Private Long-Haul Travel

Program provides a complete acquisition and support option for large-cabin aircraft customers.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Boeing]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing announced a new 747-8 VIP "turnkey service" at NBAA-BACE, offering customers a single contract for acquiring and outfitting the widebody jet.
  • The comprehensive program includes aircraft acquisition, customized interior design and completion, delivery, and ongoing support, leveraging the 747-8's 5,000 sq ft cabin and advanced 787 Dreamliner technologies.
  • Supported by Boeing's global network for parts, engineering, and maintenance, this service aims to ensure the continued operation and prominence of the 747-8 VIP in the private aviation market.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Boeing announced a new 747-8 VIP turnkey service Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. The new program is designed to allow customers to purchase and outfit the widebody jet through a single contract. The program includes aircraft acquisition, customized interior design and completion, delivery and ongoing support. Boeing said the aircraft provides about 5,000 square feet of cabin space and can accommodate 75 passengers on nonstop global flights.

“The 747-8 continues to serve as a premier VIP and head of state aircraft, and discerning customers are interested in continuing this tradition of excellence in private air travel,” said Joe Benson, president of Boeing Business Jets, in a statement. 

The 747-8 incorporates technologies first developed for the 787 Dreamliner, intended to reduce noise, fuel use and maintenance needs compared with earlier 747 versions. Around 50 aircraft of the 747-8 type are currently used for business and government transport.

The service is supported by Boeing’s global network for parts, engineering and maintenance. Boeing stated that the offering will ensure continued operation of the 747-8 VIP aircraft in the private aviation market for the foreseeable future.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE