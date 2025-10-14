Boeing Announces 747-8 VIP Service for Private Long-Haul Travel

Boeing announced a new 747-8 VIP turnkey service Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. The new program is designed to allow customers to purchase and outfit the widebody jet through a single contract. The program includes aircraft acquisition, customized interior design and completion, delivery and ongoing support. Boeing said the aircraft provides about 5,000 square feet of cabin space and can accommodate 75 passengers on nonstop global flights.

“The 747-8 continues to serve as a premier VIP and head of state aircraft, and discerning customers are interested in continuing this tradition of excellence in private air travel,” said Joe Benson, president of Boeing Business Jets, in a statement.

The 747-8 incorporates technologies first developed for the 787 Dreamliner, intended to reduce noise, fuel use and maintenance needs compared with earlier 747 versions. Around 50 aircraft of the 747-8 type are currently used for business and government transport.

The service is supported by Boeing’s global network for parts, engineering and maintenance. Boeing stated that the offering will ensure continued operation of the 747-8 VIP aircraft in the private aviation market for the foreseeable future.