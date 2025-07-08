Germany Protests Chinese Laser-Attack in the Red Sea

Germany is claiming that China targeted one of its aircraft with a laser while it was engaged in a European Union operation in the Red Sea. According to a Reuters report, Germany’s foreign ministry requested a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador today (July 8) to discuss the situation. The laser is said to have come from a Chinese surface warship.

The German aircraft (model not specified) was operated by a civilian contractor with military personnel on board. It is reported to have been executing a “flying eye” reconnaissance mission and had been in the area since last October. The ministry said in a post on social media platform X, “Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable.”

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond and the country’s German embassy did not immediately answer an inquiry from Reuters. German aircraft had encountered the Chinese warship multiple times in the area, and a ministry spokesman said it had targeted aircraft with lasers several times for no apparent reason, during routine flights.

“By using the laser,” the German spokesman said, “the warship put at risk the safety of personnel and material,” adding that the reconnaissance flight was aborted as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely at a base in Djibouti.