Uncategorized Aviation News Flight Safety

Global Aviation Safety Sees Mixed Trends In 2024, ICAO Reports

The 2025 ICAO safety report shows a rise in commercial aviation accidents and fatalities in 2024, even as long-term safety trends remain positive.

Amelia Walsh
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The 2025 ICAO report shows a 43.9% increase in commercial air transport accidents and a significant rise in fatalities in 2024 compared to 2023.
  • Despite the increase, 2024 accident figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting overall improvement in aviation safety.
  • Four high-risk accident types—controlled flight into terrain, loss of control, mid-air collisions, and runway incursions—contributed significantly to accidents and fatalities.
  • ICAO is implementing several initiatives to address these risks, including enhanced safety programs and improved data-driven reporting.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) released its 2025 State of Global Aviation Safety report, highlighting a notable increase in commercial air transport accidents and fatalities.

The report provides a detailed look at global safety trends, with a particular focus on 2024. Last year saw a significant recovery in global air travel, with approximately 4.528 billion passengers transported worldwide—an 8.6% increase from 2023 however, safety statistics paint a more complex picture.

The total number of accidents involving scheduled commercial operations with aircraft over 5,700 kg (12,566lbs) increased by 43.9% from 2023, with 95 accidents recorded in 2024 compared to 66 the previous year. Aviation fatalities also increased from 72 in 2023 to 296 in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region experienced the highest toll, with three fatal accidents resulting in 185 deaths, followed by Europe and the North Atlantic with three fatal accidents causing 40 fatalities.

Despite the year-over-year increase, long-term trends remain positive. 2024 accident figures are still below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, even with higher passenger numbers, indicating continued improvements in aviation safety.

ICAO’s report also noted four high-risk accident types: controlled flight into terrain, loss of control in flight, mid-air collisions, and runway incursions, which together made up 25% of fatalities and 40% of fatal accidents in 2024.

In response, ICAO is advancing several targeted safety initiatives, including global runway safety programs, enhanced turbulence monitoring, GNSS protection, improved data-driven reporting, civil-military airspace coordination, and frameworks for safely integrating unmanned aircraft and advanced air mobility vehicles.

ICAO_SR_2025Download

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE