Senator Cruz Introduces Legislation to Address Aviation Safety

U. S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex) introduced legislation yesterday meant to address factors that led to the fatal January 29 midair collision on the approach path to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (KDCA) between an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. Pivotal to the new legislation would be a mandate that military aircraft operating near certain airports would be required to have and use operable Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment. The helicopter involved in the January 29 collision, which killed all 67 people on board both aircraft, was almost certainly not broadcasting ADS-B data.

Cruz, who serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said. “We should not tolerate special exceptions for military training flights operating in congested airspace. No matter the circumstances, any aircraft flying near commercial traffic must fully adhere to safety standards.”

Along with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair Jennifer Homendy was with Sen. Cruz at the Tuesday press conference. She called ADS-B technology a safety “game changer for aviation, adding that the NTSB has been promoting it for two decades. Duffy said that while Cruz’s proposed legislation might require “a few tweaks,” it was essentially on target.

The NTSB opened three days of hearings today focused on the January 29 collision and wider concerns over runway incursions and other air traffic control close calls over the past several months.