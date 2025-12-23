Aviation News

NORAD Marks 70 Years of Tracking Santa’s Global Flight

Volunteers, radar and satellites again follow St. Nick on Christmas Eve.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
NORAD Marks 70 Years of Tracking Santa’s Global Flight
North American Aerospace Defense Command personnel ready to track Santa Claus [Credit: Thomas Paul, DOW]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NORAD's Santa Tracker is a 70-year-old annual tradition that uses military radar, satellites, and fighter jets to follow Santa's journey on Christmas Eve.
  • The program originated in 1955 when a child mistakenly called NORAD's predecessor due to a misprinted newspaper ad, prompting staff to track Santa.
  • Over 1,000 volunteers staff the operations center to answer calls, and for the first time this year, participants can also interact with operators via the program's website.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Among the many influences that got me stuck on aviation as a child was the NORAD Santa Tracker every Christmas Eve. As the big man starts his journey this year, what better way to let the kids or grandkids know that Santa is on his way?

The tracking begins today

For seven decades, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has carried on its annual tradition of tracking Santa Claus as he travels the globe on Christmas Eve, a program the command says draws calls from children and adults alike.

More than 1,000 volunteers are scheduled to staff the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, answering calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD from 4 a.m. to midnight Mountain Standard Time. For the first time this year, callers can also reach operators through the program’s website, an option organizers say makes participation easier for those outside North America.

How does NORAD do it?

NORAD officials told Associated Press reporters that the same radar systems, satellites and fighter aircraft used to monitor aerospace threats throughout the year are employed to follow Santa’s progress once his sleigh launches from the North Pole. Col. Kelly Frushour, a NORAD spokesperson, said Rudolph’s glowing red nose gives off a heat signature similar to a missile, allowing satellites to detect Santa’s movement.

According to a Pentagon news release, fighter pilots have intercepted Santa over the years, tipping their wings in greeting and occasionally snapping photos, a senior NORAD official said in a Pentagon News report.

A long history

The tradition began in 1955, when NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, received a phone call from a child asking for Santa Claus, reportedly due to a misprinted number in a newspaper advertisement. Rather than dismiss the call, the commander on duty directed staff to track Santa’s flight, setting in motion a tradition that has continued ever since.

By Dec. 23 of that year, Santa was officially being tracked, a practice that remains a lighthearted counterpoint to the command’s year-round mission of providing aerospace and maritime warning for North America.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE