Affiliate Content

Choosing a Carbon Monoxide Detector for an Airplane

Why a CO detector Is a must-have in the cockpit.

Editorial Staff
Here's some help to make informed decision on which CO detector aviators should invest in.
Here's some help to make informed decision on which CO detector aviators should invest in. [Courtesy: Sporty's]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The article reviews four carbon monoxide detectors suitable for aircraft, highlighting their specifications, advantages, and disadvantages.
  • Key features compared include sensor life, detection range, alarm types (audible, visual), power source (battery life or rechargeable), and digital display availability.
  • Options range from simple, inexpensive, non-digital detectors to more advanced devices with multiple alert modes, digital readouts, and additional environmental monitoring capabilities (temperature and humidity).
  • The choice of detector depends on factors such as budget, desired features (e.g., low-level detection), and the frequency of required sensor/battery replacements.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Ensuring the safety of both pilots and passengers in an aircraft involves selecting reliable carbon monoxide detectors. These devices are essential for promptly detecting the presence of this colorless, odorless gas. Here are some top choices for aviation.

Forensics Carbon Monoxide Detector

Forensics Carbon Monoxide Detector
Forensics Carbon Monoxide Detector [Courtesy: Amazon]

The Forensics Carbon Monoxide Detector is compact and ideal for use both inside and outside the aircraft. It provides an early warning at low CO levels.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 2.5 inches x 1.75 inches x 0.65 inches
  • Weight: 2 ounces
  • Ease of Use: Simple activation with a button
  • Sensor Life: 3 years
  • Low-Level Alarm: Alerts starting at 9 PPM
  • CO Levels: Detects from 9 PPM to 1000 PPM
  • Digital Readings: Yes
  • Battery: Two CR2032 batteries with a life span of about 1 year

Special Features:

  • Dual alarms sound at 70 dB
  • Portable and easy to store within the cockpit

Advantages:

  • Long sensor life and digital accuracy
  • Designed for easy activation

Disadvantages:

  • No detection for levels below 9 PPM
  • Alarms can only be turned off by powering down the device

READ MORE: Choosing a Pulse Oximeter for Pilots

Sporty’s Pilot Shop Carbon Monoxide Detector

Sporty’s Pilot Shop Carbon Monoxide Detector
Sporty’s Pilot Shop Carbon Monoxide Detector [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

Known for its affordability and recommendation by the FAA, the Sporty’s Pilot Shop detector is a non-digital choice, often favored by flight schools.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 2 ⅛ inches x 2 ⅛ inches
  • Weight: 1 ounce
  • Ease of Use: Simply stick it in the cockpit
  • Sensor Life: 90 days once opened, 3 years if unopened
  • Low-Level Alarm: Not Equipped
  • Battery: None required

Advantages:

  • Low-cost and easy to apply
  • No battery maintenance necessary

Disadvantages:

  • Lacks digital readings
  • Needs replacement every 90 days

READ MORE: Most Popular Aviation Gear of August 2025

Tocsin 4 CO Detector

Tocsin 4 CO Detector
Tocsin 4 CO Detector [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

Constructed for aviation use, the Tocsin 4 CO Detector offers multiple alert modes to ensure a pilot’s awareness of potential dangers.

Specifications:

  • Alert Modes: Red flashing lights, vibration, and loud audio
  • CO Detection Range: 0-2000 PPM
  • Alarm Points: Pre-set at 25 and 50 PPM
  • Power Source: Two AAA batteries lasting up to 9000 hours
  • IP Rating: IP-67
  • Display: Backlit LCD showing ambient CO levels

Advantages:

  • Long battery life minimizes replacement hassle
  • Flexible mounting options

Disadvantages:

  • Sensor replacement required every two years

GasDoc DS-399 Carbon Monoxide Detector

GasDoc DS-399 Carbon Monoxide Detector
GasDoc DS-399 Carbon Monoxide Detector [Courtesy: Amazon]

Designed for versatility, the GasDoc DS-399 is usable in various environments including air travel.

Specifications:

  • Power Source: Rechargeable lithium battery
  • Standby Time: Up to 168 hours per charge
  • Dimensions: 4.13”D x 0.83”W x 2”H
  • Alarm Type: Audible and visual

Advantages:

  • Portable with long standby
  • Customizable alarms

Disadvantages:

  • Regular charging needed
  • Alarm settings may be complex for some users

Lunarlipes 3-in-1 Carbon Monoxide Detector

Lunarlipes 3-in-1 Carbon Monoxide Detector
Lunarlipes 3-in-1 Carbon Monoxide Detector [Courtesy: Amazon]

This multi-functional device combines detection of CO with temperature and humidity measurements, making it a comprehensive choice for pilots.

Specifications:

  • Power Source: Rechargeable lithium battery
  • Standby Time: 120 hours
  • Dimensions: 1.18”D x 2.75”W x 2.99”H
  • Alarm Type: Audible and visual with multi-stage light indication

Advantages:

  • Offers environmental monitoring
  • Easy to install with magnetic base

Disadvantages:

  • Lower detection range compared to other models
  • Requires manual threshold adjustments

Choosing the right carbon monoxide detector for your aircraft will depend on the specific needs of your flight operations, budget, and preferred features.

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE