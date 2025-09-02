How to Pick and Pack an Airline Pilot’s Flight Bag

Choosing the right flight bag is a crucial decision for any pilot, as it helps organize and provide accessibility to essential items. A flight bag is designed specifically for the items a pilot needs to perform cockpit duties, whereas a carry-on bag is more focused on personal comfort for layovers. Flight bags are typically smaller and more structured, with compartments for easy access to critical flight-related gear.

Four Flight Bag Options

ASA AirClassics Crew Trip Bag [Courtesy: ASA]

Billed as best for durability, this briefcase-style bag is made from weather-resistant ballistic material on the outside and tear-resistant ripstop nylon on the interior. It is designed to withstand the rigors of frequent travel and can be stowed under seats, in overhead bins, or in the cockpit.

Size: 14” W x 11.5″ H x 7.5″ D

Weight: 2.45 pounds

Features: The bag includes YKK heavy-duty zippers, padded electronics pouches for devices up to 13 inches, an adjustable shoulder strap, a water bottle pocket, and a magnetic luggage pass-through.

Disadvantages: It does not have a dedicated compartment for a headset, though the main compartment has ample space. The bag is also on the higher end of the price spectrum.

Price: $199.95

Considered best for comfort, this backpack-style flight bag can also be carried as a briefcase using its side handle. Its size and storage capacity make it suitable for multi-day layovers.

Size: 13″ W x 19″ H x 7” D

Weight: 2.95 pounds

Features: Constructed from weather-resistant ballistic outer material and ripstop nylon interior, this pack has padded and adjustable shoulder and sternum straps that can be stowed away. It features a padded tech area for up to a 16-inch device, a padded headset pocket with battery storage, water bottle and sunglasses pockets, and a luggage-style main compartment that opens fully.

Disadvantages: The pack can become bulky and heavy when fully loaded and is priced at the higher end of the market.

Price: $299.95

This bag is noted for its compact size, making it easy to fit in various cockpit spaces. It offers easy access to multiple compartments, including a padded section for a headset and a dedicated iPad pocket.

Size: 7.75” W x 15” H x 10” D

Weight: 2 pounds

Features: Made with a weather-resistant outer tarmac fabric and a tear-resistant interior, it includes a fleece-lined and padded headset pocket, padded iPad pockets, a high-visibility interior, and 14 internal organization pockets. External pockets are available for a radio, flashlight, fuel tester, and water bottle. It comes with a 5-year manufacturing warranty.

Disadvantages: Its compact size may not be sufficient for pilots who carry a lot of gear. The modern design might not appeal to users of the original Lift Flight Bag.

Price: $99.95, plus an additional $8 for embroidery.

Characterized as best for comprehensiveness, this bag has a modular design that allows pilots to add or remove sections to fit specific needs. It is made from durable, weather-resistant nylon.

Size: 13″ W x 14″ H x 10.5″ D

Weight: 6.00 pounds

Features: The B7 includes color-coded compartments, numerous pockets, an insulated water bottle pocket, and a side pocket large enough for handheld radios. It can fit two full-sized aviation headsets and a 13-inch laptop, along with documents, kneeboards, and other items. It has a 3-year manufacturing warranty.

Disadvantages: At six pounds empty, it is on the heavier end and can become much heavier when fully loaded. It is also on the higher end of the price spectrum.

Price: $287

Flight Bag Packing List

The following items can be personalized to meet a pilot’s specific needs.

Personal and Aircraft Travel Documents

These are important documents that a pilot should carry and check before every trip.

Pilot’s license

Medical certificate

Passport and visas

Permits

Identification badges

Aircraft documents

Logbook

Flight Navigation Tools

Essential for navigating safely, these tools can be in paper or electronic format.

Flight manuals

Navigation charts

Performance tools

Weather data

Essential Tools and Supplies

These items ensure a pilot is ready for various situations that may arise during a flight.

Headset

Corrective lenses (if required)

Safety items like hearing protectors and safety vests

Flashlight and spare batteries/chargers

Watch

Sun protection (sunglasses, sunshades)

Writing tools and paper

Reusable water bottle and snacks

Personal wallet and keys

Other personal items such as hand sanitizer, lip balm, Band-Aids, and a toothbrush.

