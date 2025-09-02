Affiliate Content

How to Pick and Pack an Airline Pilot’s Flight Bag

Navigate the skies with confidence with the right flight bag.

Editorial Staff
A well-organized flight bag is a must for any airline pilot.
Key Takeaways:

  • The article reviews four flight bags: ASA AirClassics Crew Trip Bag (briefcase), ASA AirClassics Crew Pack (backpack), Flight Outfitters Lift 2.0, and BrightLine B7, highlighting their features, pros, cons, and prices.
  • Key features considered include durability, comfort, size, storage capacity, dedicated compartments (e.g., for headsets, electronics), and ease of access.
  • Price points vary significantly, ranging from $99.95 to $299.95.
  • A suggested packing list includes personal and aircraft documents, flight navigation tools, and essential supplies such as headsets, safety gear, and personal items.
Choosing the right flight bag is a crucial decision for any pilot, as it helps organize and provide accessibility to essential items. A flight bag is designed specifically for the items a pilot needs to perform cockpit duties, whereas a carry-on bag is more focused on personal comfort for layovers. Flight bags are typically smaller and more structured, with compartments for easy access to critical flight-related gear.

Four Flight Bag Options

ASA AirClassics Crew Trip Bag

ASA AirClassics Crew Trip Bag [Courtesy: ASA]

Billed as best for durability, this briefcase-style bag is made from weather-resistant ballistic material on the outside and tear-resistant ripstop nylon on the interior. It is designed to withstand the rigors of frequent travel and can be stowed under seats, in overhead bins, or in the cockpit.

Size: 14” W x 11.5″ H x 7.5″ D

Weight: 2.45 pounds

Features: The bag includes YKK heavy-duty zippers, padded electronics pouches for devices up to 13 inches, an adjustable shoulder strap, a water bottle pocket, and a magnetic luggage pass-through.

Disadvantages: It does not have a dedicated compartment for a headset, though the main compartment has ample space. The bag is also on the higher end of the price spectrum.

Price: $199.95

ASA AirClassics Crew Pack

ASA AirClassics Crew Pack [Courtesy: ASA]

Considered best for comfort, this backpack-style flight bag can also be carried as a briefcase using its side handle. Its size and storage capacity make it suitable for multi-day layovers.

Size: 13″ W x 19″ H x 7” D

Weight: 2.95 pounds

Features: Constructed from weather-resistant ballistic outer material and ripstop nylon interior, this pack has padded and adjustable shoulder and sternum straps that can be stowed away. It features a padded tech area for up to a 16-inch device, a padded headset pocket with battery storage, water bottle and sunglasses pockets, and a luggage-style main compartment that opens fully.

Disadvantages: The pack can become bulky and heavy when fully loaded and is priced at the higher end of the market.

Price: $299.95

Flight Outfitters Lift 2.0 Flight Bag

Flight Outfitters Lift 2.0 Flight Bag [Courtesy: Flight Outfitters]

This bag is noted for its compact size, making it easy to fit in various cockpit spaces. It offers easy access to multiple compartments, including a padded section for a headset and a dedicated iPad pocket.

Size: 7.75” W x 15” H x 10” D

Weight: 2 pounds

Features: Made with a weather-resistant outer tarmac fabric and a tear-resistant interior, it includes a fleece-lined and padded headset pocket, padded iPad pockets, a high-visibility interior, and 14 internal organization pockets. External pockets are available for a radio, flashlight, fuel tester, and water bottle. It comes with a 5-year manufacturing warranty.

Disadvantages: Its compact size may not be sufficient for pilots who carry a lot of gear. The modern design might not appeal to users of the original Lift Flight Bag.

Price: $99.95, plus an additional $8 for embroidery.

BrightLine B7 Flight Bag

BrightLine Bags Flex B7 Flight [Courtesy: BrightLine]

Characterized as best for comprehensiveness, this bag has a modular design that allows pilots to add or remove sections to fit specific needs. It is made from durable, weather-resistant nylon.

Size: 13″ W x 14″ H x 10.5″ D

Weight: 6.00 pounds

Features: The B7 includes color-coded compartments, numerous pockets, an insulated water bottle pocket, and a side pocket large enough for handheld radios. It can fit two full-sized aviation headsets and a 13-inch laptop, along with documents, kneeboards, and other items. It has a 3-year manufacturing warranty.

Disadvantages: At six pounds empty, it is on the heavier end and can become much heavier when fully loaded. It is also on the higher end of the price spectrum.

Price: $287

Flight Bag Packing List

The following items can be personalized to meet a pilot’s specific needs.

Personal and Aircraft Travel Documents

These are important documents that a pilot should carry and check before every trip.

  • Pilot’s license
  • Medical certificate
  • Passport and visas
  • Permits
  • Identification badges
  • Aircraft documents
  • Logbook

Flight Navigation Tools

Essential for navigating safely, these tools can be in paper or electronic format.

  • Flight manuals
  • Navigation charts
  • Performance tools
  • Weather data

Essential Tools and Supplies

These items ensure a pilot is ready for various situations that may arise during a flight.

  • Headset
  • Corrective lenses (if required)
  • Safety items like hearing protectors and safety vests
  • Flashlight and spare batteries/chargers
  • Watch
  • Sun protection (sunglasses, sunshades)
  • Writing tools and paper
  • Reusable water bottle and snacks
  • Personal wallet and keys
  • Other personal items such as hand sanitizer, lip balm, Band-Aids, and a toothbrush.

