How to Pick and Pack an Airline Pilot’s Flight Bag

Choosing the right flight bag is a crucial decision for any pilot, as it helps organize and provide accessibility to essential items. A flight bag is designed specifically for the items a pilot needs to perform cockpit duties, whereas a carry-on bag is more focused on personal comfort for layovers. Flight bags are typically smaller and more structured, with compartments for easy access to critical flight-related gear.
Four Flight Bag Options
ASA AirClassics Crew Trip Bag
Billed as best for durability, this briefcase-style bag is made from weather-resistant ballistic material on the outside and tear-resistant ripstop nylon on the interior. It is designed to withstand the rigors of frequent travel and can be stowed under seats, in overhead bins, or in the cockpit.
Size: 14” W x 11.5″ H x 7.5″ D
Weight: 2.45 pounds
Features: The bag includes YKK heavy-duty zippers, padded electronics pouches for devices up to 13 inches, an adjustable shoulder strap, a water bottle pocket, and a magnetic luggage pass-through.
Disadvantages: It does not have a dedicated compartment for a headset, though the main compartment has ample space. The bag is also on the higher end of the price spectrum.
Price: $199.95
ASA AirClassics Crew Pack
Considered best for comfort, this backpack-style flight bag can also be carried as a briefcase using its side handle. Its size and storage capacity make it suitable for multi-day layovers.
Size: 13″ W x 19″ H x 7” D
Weight: 2.95 pounds
Features: Constructed from weather-resistant ballistic outer material and ripstop nylon interior, this pack has padded and adjustable shoulder and sternum straps that can be stowed away. It features a padded tech area for up to a 16-inch device, a padded headset pocket with battery storage, water bottle and sunglasses pockets, and a luggage-style main compartment that opens fully.
Disadvantages: The pack can become bulky and heavy when fully loaded and is priced at the higher end of the market.
Price: $299.95
Flight Outfitters Lift 2.0 Flight Bag
This bag is noted for its compact size, making it easy to fit in various cockpit spaces. It offers easy access to multiple compartments, including a padded section for a headset and a dedicated iPad pocket.
Size: 7.75” W x 15” H x 10” D
Weight: 2 pounds
Features: Made with a weather-resistant outer tarmac fabric and a tear-resistant interior, it includes a fleece-lined and padded headset pocket, padded iPad pockets, a high-visibility interior, and 14 internal organization pockets. External pockets are available for a radio, flashlight, fuel tester, and water bottle. It comes with a 5-year manufacturing warranty.
Disadvantages: Its compact size may not be sufficient for pilots who carry a lot of gear. The modern design might not appeal to users of the original Lift Flight Bag.
Price: $99.95, plus an additional $8 for embroidery.
BrightLine B7 Flight Bag
Characterized as best for comprehensiveness, this bag has a modular design that allows pilots to add or remove sections to fit specific needs. It is made from durable, weather-resistant nylon.
Size: 13″ W x 14″ H x 10.5″ D
Weight: 6.00 pounds
Features: The B7 includes color-coded compartments, numerous pockets, an insulated water bottle pocket, and a side pocket large enough for handheld radios. It can fit two full-sized aviation headsets and a 13-inch laptop, along with documents, kneeboards, and other items. It has a 3-year manufacturing warranty.
Disadvantages: At six pounds empty, it is on the heavier end and can become much heavier when fully loaded. It is also on the higher end of the price spectrum.
Price: $287
Flight Bag Packing List
The following items can be personalized to meet a pilot’s specific needs.
Personal and Aircraft Travel Documents
These are important documents that a pilot should carry and check before every trip.
- Pilot’s license
- Medical certificate
- Passport and visas
- Permits
- Identification badges
- Aircraft documents
- Logbook
Flight Navigation Tools
Essential for navigating safely, these tools can be in paper or electronic format.
- Flight manuals
- Navigation charts
- Performance tools
- Weather data
Essential Tools and Supplies
These items ensure a pilot is ready for various situations that may arise during a flight.
- Headset
- Corrective lenses (if required)
- Safety items like hearing protectors and safety vests
- Flashlight and spare batteries/chargers
- Watch
- Sun protection (sunglasses, sunshades)
- Writing tools and paper
- Reusable water bottle and snacks
- Personal wallet and keys
- Other personal items such as hand sanitizer, lip balm, Band-Aids, and a toothbrush.
AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
0 replies