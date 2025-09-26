Aerobatic Championships Return to Salina

The International Aerobatic Club kicks off the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships at Salina Regional Airport on Sunday with events scheduled September 28 through October 3. Pilots from across the country will compete for national titles, with flights taking place in view of spectators at Fossett Plaza in Salina, Kansas.

Salina has hosted the championships since 2019.

“Hosting the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships once again is an honor for the Salina community,” Salina Airport Authority Executive Director Pieter Miller said. “This event draws aviation enthusiasts from across the country and puts Salina on the national stage.”

The event’s organizers said preparations are well underway now as they welcome competitors, judges and visitors for the weeklong contest. The event’s full schedule is available on the IAC’s website, and for those unable to attend in person, competitions throughout the week will be available to watch live on the IAC’s YouTube channel.