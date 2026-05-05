B-29 ‘Doc’ Returning To AirVenture

A restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress will return to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, this summer for EAA AirVenture 2026. EAA said “Doc” will be part of the event’s America 250 programming during the July 20-26 fly-in at Wittman Regional Airport. The aircraft is owned and operated by Doc’s Friends, a Wichita, Kansas-based nonprofit.

“As AirVenture is the world’s largest annual gathering of warbirds, we’re very happy to be welcoming the B-29 Doc back to Oshkosh,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said. “This B-29 is always a big favorite on Boeing Plaza when it appears in Oshkosh, especially as it is one of only two flying examples in the world of the legendary aircraft.”

According to Doc’s Friends, B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides will be available July 20-23 from Appleton International Airport, about 20 miles north of Oshkosh. Flights are listed five times daily at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The aircraft will then be on display at Boeing Plaza July 24-26.

Built in Wichita in 1944, Doc was retired in 1956 and later used as a target aircraft at China Lake, California. The airplane was recovered in 1998, returned to Wichita in pieces in 2000 and flew again in July 2016 after more than 450,000 volunteer hours.