Early Aircraft Collection Coming to AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

'Pioneers of Flight' collection will commemorate powered aviation's first quarter-century.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: EAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 will feature a "Pioneers of Flight" exhibit showcasing early aircraft from the first decades of powered flight.
  • The display will include original aircraft, reproductions, and replicas, illustrating the astonishing pace of innovation from the Wright brothers' initial flights through the late 1920s.
  • Notable aircraft such as a replica of the Spirit of St. Louis will be part of the exhibit, based in the event's vintage aircraft area.
  • Planned activities include forums, evening presentations, engine run-ups, and selected demonstrations during afternoon air shows.
A group of early aircraft representing the first decades of powered flight is scheduled to be featured during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, set for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The “Pioneers of Flight” display will include original aircraft along with reproductions and replicas illustrating developments that followed the Wright brothers’ earliest powered flights. Aircraft will be based in the event’s vintage aircraft area.

“The earliest designs were conceived by individuals and appear fragile by today’s standards, but they accomplished many of the first milestones in flight,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said. “The pace of innovations during aviation’s first quarter century is astonishing as one looks at where it started to where it was by the late 1920s.”

Among others, the display aircraft will include a replica of the 1907 Santos-Dumont Demoiselle, a 1909 Blériot XI design, a Morane-Saulnier Type L reproduction, a restored 1916 J-1 Standard, a 1927 Swallow biplane and a reproduction of the Spirit of St. Louis built by EAA.

Planned activities tied to the exhibit include forums hosted by the Vintage Aircraft Association, evening presentations, engine run-ups and selected demonstrations during afternoon air shows. A detailed schedule is to be released at a later date, EAA said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

