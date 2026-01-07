AOPA Honors FAA Team Behind MOSAIC Rule

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) recognized the FAA team behind the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) final rule during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford attended the event at AOPA’s Washington office and accepted the award on behalf of the 38 employees who were recognized for their work.

Finalized in 2025, the MOSAIC rule is considered one of the most significant GA updates in decades as it expands sport pilot privileges, modernizes aircraft certification, and brings more aircraft into the system without compromising safety.

“The MOSAIC team took on a complex and consequential task, and their work will shape general aviation for years to come,” said AOPA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Murray Huling. “Pilots across the country are already seeing the benefits.”

AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance credited the FAA for working closely with the GA community and weighing thousands of public comments.