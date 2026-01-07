AOPA AOPA Aviation News FAA and Regs LSA

AOPA Honors FAA Team Behind MOSAIC Rule

AOPA honored the FAA team behind the MOSAIC rule during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Amelia Walsh
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo By AOPA
Key Takeaways:

  • The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) recognized the FAA team responsible for the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) final rule.
  • The MOSAIC rule is considered a significant update for general aviation (GA), expanding sport pilot privileges and modernizing aircraft certification.
  • AOPA commended the FAA for their work on MOSAIC, noting its positive impact on GA and the FAA's collaboration with the GA community.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) recognized the FAA team behind the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) final rule during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford attended the event at AOPA’s Washington office and accepted the award on behalf of the 38 employees who were recognized for their work.

Finalized in 2025, the MOSAIC rule is considered one of the most significant GA updates in decades as it expands sport pilot privileges, modernizes aircraft certification, and brings more aircraft into the system without compromising safety.

“The MOSAIC team took on a complex and consequential task, and their work will shape general aviation for years to come,” said AOPA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Murray Huling. “Pilots across the country are already seeing the benefits.”

AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance credited the FAA for working closely with the GA community and weighing thousands of public comments.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. Avatar for SteveR SteveR says:

    If not for the constant selfish interference of lobbyists Dan Johnson and Roy Beiswenger pushing isolated niche industry demands like more privileges for less qualified Ultralight instructors, and obscure commercial operations the basic increase for weight and Vne that benefited 98% of waiting sport pilots could’ve been implemented five years sooner

