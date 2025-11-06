Blue Angels’ ‘Fat Albert’ Getting U.K. Overhaul

The U.S. Navy’s demonstration C-130J Hercules, known as “Fat Albert,” will travel to Marshall Aerospace in Cambridge, England, later this year for a center wing box replacement. The aircraft, which provides transport and logistical support for the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, will be out of service through most of next year while the maintenance work is completed. Services are expected to take between 10 and 14 months.

Replacing a Critical Structure

The center wing box is the main structural component connecting the Hercules’ fuselage to its wings and carries much of the aircraft’s load in flight. Fat Albert’s has nearly reached its service limit.

Marshall Aerospace said the installation of a new enhanced service-life center wing box from Lockheed Martin will extend the aircraft’s lifespan by more than 20 years.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Navy for trusting us once more with such a valuable asset,” said Chris Dare, MRO Services and Solutions Director for Marshall Aerospace.

In addition to its airshow demonstrations, Fat Albert supports the Blue Angels by transporting personnel and equipment between shows. Former Fat Albert pilot Katie Cook told WEAR-TV the aircraft carries about 40 personnel and 35,000 pounds of cargo to each location.

“A lot of the things that they do actually appear behind the scenes that the fans don’t even know about,” Cook said. “So yes, they do a 10-minute demonstration that is a fan favorite. However, they also move about 40 people and 35,000 pounds of cargo to every show site so that the jets have all of their maintenance equipment and support throughout the show.”

The team will likely utilize a replacement aircraft in the meantime, Cook said.

Extending the Hercules Legacy

Marshall Aerospace has conducted nearly 80 center wing box replacements on C-130 aircraft since the 1970s, including both legacy and current-production models, the company said. In 2024, Lockheed Martin named the company its first authorized ‘Center of Excellence’ for C-130 center wing box replacements.

In addition to the structural work, Fat Albert will receive other routine maintenance, including a paint strip and repaint in Blue Angels livery. Once the work is completed, the aircraft will return to service with the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.

The Blue Angels wrapped up their demonstration season early this year due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. Shows should resume in 2026, beginning withy a March 14 demonstration at the NAF El Centro Festival of Flight in California.