Pensacola Homecoming Air Show Canceled: Blue Angels Season Ends Early

The 2025 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been canceled amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, bringing an early end to the Navy flight demonstration team’s season.

Scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15, the two-day event is one of the largest annual gatherings in northwest Florida, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators.

“Due to the current funding situation and the lead time required to secure and execute the necessary contracts for performers and support services, cancellation of the 2025 Homecoming Airshow is unavoidable,” said NAS Pensacola commanding officer Capt. Chandra “Mamasan” Newman in a statement.

The Homecoming Air Show cancellation follows a series of shutdown-related impacts that have grounded the Blue Angels and other military demonstration teams since Oct. 1. Other cancellations for such teams include appearances at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, Texas Capital Air Show, Wings Over Houston, and the Pacific Airshow, among others. Event organizers said they made the decision after carefully reviewing the financial requirements of hosting the large-scale show.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact it will have on the community,” Newman said.

The air station’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department confirmed that refunds for Preferred Premium Seating tickets will be automatically processed by the ticketing vendor, AttendStar, within a week.

For Pensacola and Gulf Coast residents, the Homecoming Air Show usually marks a celebrated close to the Blue Angels’ season and a showcase of the region’s aviation heritage.

“The NAS Pensacola staff is devastated they’re unable to bring the community the Airshow they love,” Newman said.

NAS Pensacola said it remains committed to its community partnership and will consider future public events as conditions allow.