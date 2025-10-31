Air Shows & Events

Pensacola Homecoming Air Show Canceled: Blue Angels Season Ends Early

Annual Pensacola Homecoming Air Show called off due to uncertainty over government funding, ending the Blue Angels' 2025 season early.

Matt Ryan
2025 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow cancelled
[Credit: NAS Pensacola via Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The 2025 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been canceled due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.
  • The cancellation is attributed to funding issues and the inability to secure necessary contracts for performers and services.
  • This event is a major annual gathering in northwest Florida, drawing hundreds of thousands, and its cancellation marks an early end to the Blue Angels' season, following other military airshow cancellations.
  • Refunds for Preferred Premium Seating tickets will be automatically processed by the ticketing vendor within a week.
The 2025 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been canceled amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, bringing an early end to the Navy flight demonstration team’s season

Scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15, the two-day event is one of the largest annual gatherings in northwest Florida, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators. 

“Due to the current funding situation and the lead time required to secure and execute the necessary contracts for performers and support services, cancellation of the 2025 Homecoming Airshow is unavoidable,” said NAS Pensacola commanding officer Capt. Chandra “Mamasan” Newman in a statement.

The Homecoming Air Show cancellation follows a series of shutdown-related impacts that have grounded the Blue Angels and other military demonstration teams since Oct. 1. Other cancellations for such teams include appearances at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, Texas Capital Air Show, Wings Over Houston, and the Pacific Airshow, among others. Event organizers said they made the decision after carefully reviewing the financial requirements of hosting the large-scale show. 

“This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact it will have on the community,” Newman said. 

The air station’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department confirmed that refunds for Preferred Premium Seating tickets will be automatically processed by the ticketing vendor, AttendStar, within a week.

For Pensacola and Gulf Coast residents, the Homecoming Air Show usually marks a celebrated close to the Blue Angels’ season and a showcase of the region’s aviation heritage. 

“The NAS Pensacola staff is devastated they’re unable to bring the community the Airshow they love,” Newman said. 

NAS Pensacola said it remains committed to its community partnership and will consider future public events as conditions allow.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

