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Daher Debuts TBM 980 At Sun ’n Fun, Florida Expansion Grows

Daher TBM 980 makes its U.S. debut at Sun ’n Fun, as the company expands its Florida operations.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Photo-Kodiak
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Daher debuted its new TBM 980, the latest TBM 900-series variant, at the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo, marking its U.S. introduction.
  • The TBM 980 features significant upgrades, including Garmin’s G3000 PRIME flight deck for enhanced pilot interface and updated cabin amenities such as USB-C power and optional Starlink connectivity.
  • Daher also showcased its broader aircraft lineup, including the Kodiak series, and highlighted its expanding presence and increased production capacity in the U.S. market, particularly at its Florida facility.
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Daher showcased its new TBM 980 at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, marking the aircraft’s U.S. debut.

The TBM 980, the latest evolution of Daher’s high-performance single-engine turboprop family, introduces notable upgrades in both avionics and cabin comfort. At its core is Garmin’s G3000 PRIME flight deck, which delivers faster processing, refined ergonomics, and a more intuitive touchscreen interface for pilots.

Beyond the cockpit, the aircraft features updated cabin amenities including USB-C power, enhanced passenger displays, and optional Starlink connectivity—underscoring Daher’s continued focus on connectivity and the overall passenger experience.

Originally unveiled earlier this year, the TBM 980 is the newest addition to the TBM 900-series and marks the sixth variant introduced since Daher acquired the program in 2014.

Daher also used the event to highlight its broader product lineup, including the Kodiak series, while emphasizing its expanding presence in the U.S. market.

Alongside the aircraft’s debut, the company pointed to ongoing growth at its Florida facility, where Kodiak aircraft are assembled. Daher is increasing hiring at the site to support rising demand and expand production capacity, positioning the operation as a key component of its long-term North American strategy for both manufacturing and customer support.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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