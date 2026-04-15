Daher Debuts TBM 980 At Sun ’n Fun, Florida Expansion Grows

Daher showcased its new TBM 980 at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, marking the aircraft’s U.S. debut.

The TBM 980, the latest evolution of Daher’s high-performance single-engine turboprop family, introduces notable upgrades in both avionics and cabin comfort. At its core is Garmin’s G3000 PRIME flight deck, which delivers faster processing, refined ergonomics, and a more intuitive touchscreen interface for pilots.

Beyond the cockpit, the aircraft features updated cabin amenities including USB-C power, enhanced passenger displays, and optional Starlink connectivity—underscoring Daher’s continued focus on connectivity and the overall passenger experience.

Originally unveiled earlier this year, the TBM 980 is the newest addition to the TBM 900-series and marks the sixth variant introduced since Daher acquired the program in 2014.

Daher also used the event to highlight its broader product lineup, including the Kodiak series, while emphasizing its expanding presence in the U.S. market.

Alongside the aircraft’s debut, the company pointed to ongoing growth at its Florida facility, where Kodiak aircraft are assembled. Daher is increasing hiring at the site to support rising demand and expand production capacity, positioning the operation as a key component of its long-term North American strategy for both manufacturing and customer support.