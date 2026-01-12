Americas lead Daher TBM and Kodiak deliveries in 2025

Daher Aircraft delivered 76 airplanes in 2025, with North and South America representing the largest share of destinations for the company’s TBM and Kodiak turboprop aircraft, according to the manufacturer.

Of the total deliveries, 51 were TBM 960 aircraft produced at Daher’s Tarbes, France, facility, while 25 Kodiak airplanes were delivered from the company’s Sandpoint, Idaho, site. More than 75 percent of TBM deliveries during the year were made to customers in the Americas, Daher said.

“Our teams remained fully mobilized through the final days of the year with one clear priority: delivering for our customers,” Daher Aircraft CEO Nicolas Chabbert said.

During the year, Daher also reached the 600th delivery milestone for the TBM 900 series, which has been in service since 1990. The TBM 960, the current production variant, features a digital engine and propeller electronic control system, flight envelope monitoring and an emergency autoland capability.

Kodiak deliveries in 2025 continued to reflect demand in the Americas for multi-mission operations, accounting for about 30 percent of the year’s total, Daher said. Customers included U.S. and Canadian law enforcement and firefighting agencies, with deliveries of both Kodiak 100 and Kodiak 900 aircraft. Europe accounted for 23 percent of TBM deliveries during the year.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Daher reported cumulative worldwide deliveries of 1,294 TBM aircraft and 390 Kodiaks, with the global fleet accumulating approximately three million flight hours.