Daher Introduces TBM 980

Latest TBM-single incorporates Garmin G3000 PRIME flight deck and passenger connectivity updates.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Daher Introduces TBM 980
[Credit: Daher]
Key Takeaways:

  • Daher has launched the TBM 980, the newest version of its single-engine turboprop aircraft, which is certified by EASA and FAA, with deliveries beginning this month.
  • The TBM 980 features Garmin's third-generation G3000 PRIME avionics system, offering a revolutionary touchscreen-controlled flight deck, alongside updated cabin amenities including provisions for satellite internet connectivity via Starlink Mini.
  • It retains key advanced features from the TBM 960, such as the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6E-66XT engine and safety systems like HomeSafe emergency autoland, demonstrating Daher's continued evolution of the TBM 900-series.
Daher has introduced the TBM 980, the newest version of its TBM single-engine turboprop aircraft, featuring Garmin’s third-generation G3000 PRIME avionics system and updated cabin equipment. The aircraft was unveiled Jan. 15 at the company’s Aircraft Division headquarters and TBM production facility in Tarbes, France, during an event attended by customers, partners and employees. The aircraft is certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing deliveries to begin this month.

The TBM 980 is equipped with three 14-inch touchscreen displays as part of the G3000 PRIME avionics suite, designed to support flight management and cockpit interaction.

“Its touchscreen-controlled flight deck truly revolutionizes the interface between pilots and the avionics,” Nicolas Chabbert, CEO of the Daher Aircraft Division, said.

The aircraft also includes cabin updates such as 100-watt USB-C power ports, an updated passenger display and provisions for installing a Starlink Mini terminal to support satellite internet connectivity, the company said.

The TBM 980 retains several features introduced on the TBM 960, including the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6E-66XT turboprop engine paired with a five-blade Hartzell composite propeller and a full authority digital engine control system. Safety-related systems include Daher’s e-copilot package, which incorporates automated and monitoring functions such as emergency descent mode and HomeSafe emergency autoland.

“The TBM 980 is the sixth aircraft launched by Daher in the TBM 900-series since we acquired the TBM product line in 2014,” Daher Chairman and CEO Didier Kayat said. “This underscores our firm commitment to the airplane family’s evolution.”

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Daher reported that 1,294 TBM aircraft had been delivered worldwide.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

