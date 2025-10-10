EAA Confirms AirVenture Oshkosh Dates Through 2029

The Experimental Aircraft Association announced on Thursday the dates for upcoming EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-ins through 2029. AirVenture, which began in 1953, will continue on at Wittman Regional Airport in Wisconsin for the foreseeable future, where the major event has taken place since 1970.

Pilots and aviation enthusiasts who plan to attend can mark their calendars for Jul. 23-29, 2029; Jul. 24-30, 2028; Jul. 26-Aug. 1, 2027; and Jul. 20-26, 2026.

“EAA AirVenture is one of the aviation community’s major highlights each year, so announcing the dates for the next several years is important for enthusiasts around the world to begin planning their trips to Oshkosh,” said Jack Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Pelton also acknowledged that, given the significance of the event, announcing dates far in advance helps other fly-ins, air shows, and aviation-related events make their plans as well.

“We also realize that AirVenture’s dates affect the scheduling of many other aviation events, as well as other activities in Wisconsin, so it’s important to have these dates finalized for multiple years in advance,” Pelton said.

Additional details about the highlights and offerings of upcoming AirVenture events are expected to be announced over the coming months.