Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Challenger 600 Crashes During Takeoff in Maine

FAA, NTSB investigating incident involving eight people on board.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: BlueBarronPhoto]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening.
  • The incident occurred amidst a major winter storm with heavy snow and reduced visibility, which pilots and controllers had discussed prior to the aircraft being cleared for takeoff.
  • The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, and information regarding injuries or fatalities has not yet been released.
  • The airport was closed following the incident, leading to multiple flight cancellations and diversions.
A Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine Sunday evening. The Houston-registered aircraft went down around 7:45 p.m. local time as it departed the airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, and have not yet released information about injuries or fatalities.

Bangor International Airport confirmed Sunday evening that the crash involved a single departing aircraft and said first responders were on scene assessing the situation. Authorities opened an emergency operations center and closed the airport, leading to multiple flight cancellations and diversions.

The Challenger 600 crash occurred during a major winter storm that brought heavy snow and reduced visibility to the Bangor area. Snow had been falling for about two hours prior to the crash, and visibility reduced to three-quarters of a mile and a low ceiling reported at 1,100 feet. CNN reported that audio recordings captured controllers and pilots discussing low visibility and deicing before the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, followed minutes later by a controller stating that a passenger aircraft was “upside down.”

A government official briefed on the incident told Reuters there was a significant fire after the Challenger 600 crash.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

