Challenger 600 Crashes During Takeoff in Maine

A Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine Sunday evening. The Houston-registered aircraft went down around 7:45 p.m. local time as it departed the airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, and have not yet released information about injuries or fatalities.

We are following reports of a crash at Bangor Airport in Maine involving a Bombardier Challenger 650. ADS-B data indicates the aircraft was attempting to depart following an arrival from Houston. https://t.co/oL0pTQLGjJ pic.twitter.com/5x4CsJdqNd — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 26, 2026

Bangor International Airport confirmed Sunday evening that the crash involved a single departing aircraft and said first responders were on scene assessing the situation. Authorities opened an emergency operations center and closed the airport, leading to multiple flight cancellations and diversions.

The Challenger 600 crash occurred during a major winter storm that brought heavy snow and reduced visibility to the Bangor area. Snow had been falling for about two hours prior to the crash, and visibility reduced to three-quarters of a mile and a low ceiling reported at 1,100 feet. CNN reported that audio recordings captured controllers and pilots discussing low visibility and deicing before the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, followed minutes later by a controller stating that a passenger aircraft was “upside down.”

A government official briefed on the incident told Reuters there was a significant fire after the Challenger 600 crash.