Seaplane Fly-In Cancelled After 40 Years

Ostego County decided to “indefinitely suspend” the hosting of the annual Otsego Lake Splash-In at Otsego Lake County Park in Gaylord, Michigan, where the event has been held for over 40 years.

Local outlet WPBN/WGTU reported that a letter was sent to event organizers earlier this week explaining the county’s decision, citing legal liabilities and financial burdens associated with the event. The choice to discontinue hosting the splash-in was made by the Otsego County Parks and Recreation Commission at a meeting on August 11. In the letter, the commission says they would consider continuing to host the event, but would require a minimum of $5 million liability insurance coverage plan and a $100,000 fee to use the lake.

“This liability coverage plan and fee would be to cover the Parks and Recreation department staff time, Otsego County police and emergency staff time for planning and staffing the event, plus liability and safety risks that Otsego County would be taking on by hosting the event,” the letter states.

Since its inception, the fly-in event has been organized by the Rhodes family, who previously worked closely with the park administrators. The family currently has a pavilion named after them at the park.

Family member Sarah Rhodes told the news outlet that prior to receiving the letter in the mail notifying them of the decision, her family had received no prior notification that a meeting concerning the event was even on the docket.

Of the six members present at the meeting, five voted yes to move forward with the event’s suspension.



