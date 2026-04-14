Dynon Announces SkyView HDX Updates

The Dynon Group announced a series of product updates and show promotions Tuesday as SUN ’n FUN gets underway in Lakeland, Florida, with the company also scheduled to appear next week at AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany. The company said the updates span its Dynon Avionics, Trig and Advanced Flight Systems product lines, and include new functionality for its SkyView HDX platform along with additional weather and audio capabilities.

Among the updates is a stand-alone engine monitoring configuration for the SkyView HDX system intended for experimental amateur-built and light sport aircraft. The company said the configuration provides a simplified interface focused on engine data and can serve as an entry point into the broader SkyView HDX system, with the option to expand to a full avionics suite. Pricing is listed starting at $4,909 for a 7-inch display configured for Rotax iS engines and $5,771 for Lycoming and Continental four-cylinder engines.

Additional updates include support for remote audio panels and dual com radio control within SkyView HDX to manage audio functions and select frequencies through the display interface. Dynon also said Advanced Flight Systems displays are expected to receive SiriusXM Aviation weather integration this summer, providing satellite-delivered weather data throughout a flight. The company said SUN ’n FUN attendees can receive a $100 discount on select Trig avionics products purchased through participating dealers at the show.