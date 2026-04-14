Sun 'N Fun Company News

Dynon Announces SkyView HDX Updates

New engine monitoring, audio and weather features are part of the company’s spring product rollout.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Dynon Announces SkyView HDX Updates as SUN ’n FUN Opens
[Credit: Dynon]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Dynon Group announced product updates across its Dynon Avionics, Trig, and Advanced Flight Systems lines, coinciding with SUN 'n FUN and AERO Friedrichshafen.
  • A significant new feature is a stand-alone engine monitoring configuration for the SkyView HDX system, targeting experimental and light sport aircraft, which can expand into a full avionics suite.
  • Other updates include remote audio panel and dual com radio control for SkyView HDX, upcoming SiriusXM Aviation weather integration for Advanced Flight Systems, and a discount on select Trig avionics at SUN 'n FUN.
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The Dynon Group announced a series of product updates and show promotions Tuesday as SUN ’n FUN gets underway in Lakeland, Florida, with the company also scheduled to appear next week at AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany. The company said the updates span its Dynon Avionics, Trig and Advanced Flight Systems product lines, and include new functionality for its SkyView HDX platform along with additional weather and audio capabilities.

Among the updates is a stand-alone engine monitoring configuration for the SkyView HDX system intended for experimental amateur-built and light sport aircraft. The company said the configuration provides a simplified interface focused on engine data and can serve as an entry point into the broader SkyView HDX system, with the option to expand to a full avionics suite. Pricing is listed starting at $4,909 for a 7-inch display configured for Rotax iS engines and $5,771 for Lycoming and Continental four-cylinder engines.

Additional updates include support for remote audio panels and dual com radio control within SkyView HDX to manage audio functions and select frequencies through the display interface. Dynon also said Advanced Flight Systems displays are expected to receive SiriusXM Aviation weather integration this summer, providing satellite-delivered weather data throughout a flight. The company said SUN ’n FUN attendees can receive a $100 discount on select Trig avionics products purchased through participating dealers at the show.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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