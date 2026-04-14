Piper Introduces 7-Blade Propeller Option for M700 FURY

Piper Aircraft announced on Tuesday that a composite 7-blade MT-Propeller has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for installation on the Piper M700 FURY, with FAA certification expected to follow soon.

Piper said the propeller option is expected to provide performance enhancements, including reduced takeoff distance and increased climb performance, along with lower cabin noise levels.

“Integrating the 7-Blade MT-Propeller into the FURY platform underscores Piper’s commitment to continuous innovation and customer-driven enhancements,” Marc Ouellet, vice president of engineering and manufacturing at Piper Aircraft. “This option provides operators with improved takeoff and climb performance while reducing noise levels for both passengers and communities.”

The propeller is manufactured by MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH, a Germany-based company that produces composite propellers for a range of aviation and industrial applications. Piper said European operators interested in the upgrade can pursue installation through its dealer network while the FAA certification process continues.