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Piper Introduces 7-Blade Propeller Option for M700 FURY

The upgrade receives EASA approval, FAA certification pending.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Piper Introduces 7-Blade Propeller Option for M700 FURY
[Credit: Piper Aircraft]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Piper Aircraft announced EASA STC approval for a 7-blade MT-Propeller on its M700 FURY, with FAA certification expected soon.
  • The new composite propeller is anticipated to deliver performance enhancements, such as reduced takeoff distance and improved climb rates.
  • This propeller option will also lead to lower cabin noise levels for passengers and surrounding communities.
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Piper Aircraft announced on Tuesday that a composite 7-blade MT-Propeller has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for installation on the Piper M700 FURY, with FAA certification expected to follow soon.

Piper said the propeller option is expected to provide performance enhancements, including reduced takeoff distance and increased climb performance, along with lower cabin noise levels.

“Integrating the 7-Blade MT-Propeller into the FURY platform underscores Piper’s commitment to continuous innovation and customer-driven enhancements,” Marc Ouellet, vice president of engineering and manufacturing at Piper Aircraft. “This option provides operators with improved takeoff and climb performance while reducing noise levels for both passengers and communities.”

The propeller is manufactured by MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH, a Germany-based company that produces composite propellers for a range of aviation and industrial applications. Piper said European operators interested in the upgrade can pursue installation through its dealer network while the FAA certification process continues.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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