Textron Aviation To Showcase Full Range Of Aircraft At Sun ’n Fun

Textron Aviation plans to showcase a wide range of its Cessna, Beechcraft and Pipistrel aircraft together for the first time at the 2026 Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo, set for April 14–19 in Lakeland, Florida.

The company’s static display will include piston and turboprop models from all three manufacturers, offering attendees a comprehensive look at its general aviation offerings.

Featured aircraft include the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer, Sinus and Panthera, along with the Cessna Skyhawk, Skylane, Turbo Stationair HD and Caravan.

Textron says a highlight of the show will be the debut of the Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition, a special model developed to commemorate six decades of the King Air family. All Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft on display will be equipped with McCauley propellers, with representatives from the propeller manufacturer also on site.

Textron Aviation says the combined showcase provides pilots and aviation enthusiasts a unified view of its expanded product lineup and innovations across piston, turboprop, and light aircraft segments.