Sun 'N Fun Aircraft Aviation News

Textron Aviation To Showcase Full Range Of Aircraft At Sun ’n Fun

Textron Aviation will display Cessna, Beechcraft, and Pipistrel aircraft together for the first time at Sun ’n Fun 2026.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo By Textron Aviation
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation will showcase its Cessna, Beechcraft, and Pipistrel aircraft together for the first time at the 2026 Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo.
  • The display will feature a wide range of piston and turboprop models, including the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer, various Cessnas, and the debut of the Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition.
  • The King Air 360 Crimson Edition commemorates six decades of the King Air family, and the combined showcase aims to provide a unified view of Textron's expanded product lineup and innovations.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Textron Aviation plans to showcase a wide range of its Cessna, Beechcraft and Pipistrel aircraft together for the first time at the 2026 Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo, set for April 14–19 in Lakeland, Florida.

The company’s static display will include piston and turboprop models from all three manufacturers, offering attendees a comprehensive look at its general aviation offerings.

Featured aircraft include the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer, Sinus and Panthera, along with the Cessna Skyhawk, Skylane, Turbo Stationair HD and Caravan.

Textron says a highlight of the show will be the debut of the Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition, a special model developed to commemorate six decades of the King Air family. All Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft on display will be equipped with McCauley propellers, with representatives from the propeller manufacturer also on site.

Textron Aviation says the combined showcase provides pilots and aviation enthusiasts a unified view of its expanded product lineup and innovations across piston, turboprop, and light aircraft segments.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.