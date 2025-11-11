Aviation News

18 Hurt In Dulles Mobile Lounge Accident

No Dulles passengers had life-threatening injuries following collision.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By:
Ryan Ewing
18 Injured In Dulles Mobile Lounge Accident
[Credit: Thomas Barrat | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A mobile lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport struck a terminal dock, causing non-life-threatening injuries to 18 people and damage to the terminal.
  • The incident highlights long-standing criticism of the airport's aging mobile lounge system, which has been in use since 1959 and has a documented history of previous accidents.
  • Despite criticism and past safety incidents, Dulles Airport plans to continue using its mobile lounges, which are currently undergoing a multi-year refurbishment project.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A mobile lounge transporting passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport struck a terminal dock Monday afternoon, injuring 18 people, according to airport officials. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. as the vehicle was pulling up to the building at an angle.

The passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and airport operations continued normally, although the incident did cause damage to the terminal, the authority said. Passengers used the stairs to exit the lounge after the crash.

Dulles maintains a fleet of 19 mobile lounges, each capable of carrying up to 102 passengers. The large, bus-like vehicles have been in use at the airport since 1959 to move travelers between terminals and aircraft.

Officials have recently criticized the airport’s aging people mover system.

“The people mover is a relic of the past,” said Trent Morse, a former Trump administration official who was recently nominated to the board of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, during a Senate hearing.

“It’s an embarrassment that international travelers, visiting the capital of the most powerful nation in the world, are transported back to the sixties.”

Even so, the airport’s fleet of mobile lounges are set to continue being used for the foreseeable future. They are currently undergoing a long-term refurbishment project for continued use.

According to NBC Washington, 16 mobile lounge accidents were reported between 2007 and 2017, including one fatal crash.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE