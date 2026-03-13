Aviation News

$2.2M Taxiway Project Starts At Florida’s Sebring Regional

Project will add partial parallel taxiway to Runway 14-32.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
$2.2M Taxiway Project At Florida's Sebring Regional
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Sebring Airport Authority has started construction on Taxiway Delta at Sebring Regional Airport to enhance aircraft ground movement near Runway 14-32.
  • This new 1,800-foot partial parallel taxiway will reduce runway occupancy time and provide an alternate route for aircraft, as they currently must taxi on the runway surface to reach the terminal apron.
  • The $2.25 million project is primarily funded by the FAA (95%) and the Florida Department of Transportation (5%), aiming to maintain a safe and efficient airport.
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The Sebring Airport Authority has begun construction on Taxiway Delta at Sebring Regional Airport in Florida, a project intended to improve aircraft ground movement near Runway 14-32. The work will add an approximately 1,800-foot by 35-foot partial parallel taxiway along the runway along with associated pavement, grading, drainage and airfield markings.

At present, aircraft using the runway must taxi on the runway surface itself to reach the terminal apron because there is no parallel taxiway serving that section of the airfield. Airport officials said the additional taxiway is expected to reduce the time aircraft occupy the runway and provide an alternate route between the runway and ramp areas.

“Projects like Taxiway Delta are essential to maintaining a safe and efficient airport for pilots, businesses, and visitors who rely on Sebring Regional Airport,” said Mike Willingham, executive director of the Sebring Airport Authority.

The contract totals $2,249,536, with E.O. Koch Construction Co. serving as contractor and Avcon, Inc. providing engineering design and construction inspection services. The authority said the project is funded through aviation infrastructure programs with 95% provided by the FAA and 5% from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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