$2.2M Taxiway Project Starts At Florida’s Sebring Regional

The Sebring Airport Authority has begun construction on Taxiway Delta at Sebring Regional Airport in Florida, a project intended to improve aircraft ground movement near Runway 14-32. The work will add an approximately 1,800-foot by 35-foot partial parallel taxiway along the runway along with associated pavement, grading, drainage and airfield markings.

At present, aircraft using the runway must taxi on the runway surface itself to reach the terminal apron because there is no parallel taxiway serving that section of the airfield. Airport officials said the additional taxiway is expected to reduce the time aircraft occupy the runway and provide an alternate route between the runway and ramp areas.

“Projects like Taxiway Delta are essential to maintaining a safe and efficient airport for pilots, businesses, and visitors who rely on Sebring Regional Airport,” said Mike Willingham, executive director of the Sebring Airport Authority.

The contract totals $2,249,536, with E.O. Koch Construction Co. serving as contractor and Avcon, Inc. providing engineering design and construction inspection services. The authority said the project is funded through aviation infrastructure programs with 95% provided by the FAA and 5% from the Florida Department of Transportation.