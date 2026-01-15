Aviation News

2026 Air Race Classic Open for Registration

Entry window announced for the cross-country flying event.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Air Race Classic Inc.]
Key Takeaways:

  • Registration for the 2026 Air Race Classic opened on January 15 and will close on March 31, with an early registration deadline of February 15 for inclusion in the Top Ten Team Number drawing.
  • The 2,400 SM race is scheduled from June 23 to June 26, 2026, starting at St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton, Illinois, and finishing at Mount Vernon Airport in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with several planned stops across multiple states.
  • Participating teams must consist of two or more female pilots and can enter one of three classes—Competition, Intercollegiate, or Non-Competition—each with varying aircraft and pilot eligibility requirements.
Air Race Classic Inc. has opened registration for the 2026 Air Race Classic, with entries accepted starting earlier today, January 15, according to the organization. Registration for the 2,400 SM race will remain open until March 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Teams that submit completed registrations by February 15 will be included in the Top Ten Team Number drawing, a process used to assign team numbers 1 through 10.

The 2026 race is scheduled to run from June 23 through June 26. The event will begin at St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton, Illinois, and end at Mount Vernon Airport in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Along the route, race legs are planned to include stops in Frankfort, Kentucky; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Douglas, Georgia; Tanner, Alabama; McComb, Mississippi; Russellville, Arkansas; St. Joseph, Missouri; and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

According to Air Race Classic Inc., teams must consist of two or more female pilots and may enter one of three classes: Competition, Intercollegiate or Non-Competition. Aircraft eligibility varies by class, with Competition and Intercollegiate entries limited to certain certificated single-or twin-engine airplanes, while the Non-Competition class allows broader aircraft and pilot eligibility. Full qualification details and race rules are available through the Air Race Classic website.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

