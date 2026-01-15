2026 Air Race Classic Open for Registration

Air Race Classic Inc. has opened registration for the 2026 Air Race Classic, with entries accepted starting earlier today, January 15, according to the organization. Registration for the 2,400 SM race will remain open until March 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Teams that submit completed registrations by February 15 will be included in the Top Ten Team Number drawing, a process used to assign team numbers 1 through 10.

The 2026 race is scheduled to run from June 23 through June 26. The event will begin at St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton, Illinois, and end at Mount Vernon Airport in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Along the route, race legs are planned to include stops in Frankfort, Kentucky; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Douglas, Georgia; Tanner, Alabama; McComb, Mississippi; Russellville, Arkansas; St. Joseph, Missouri; and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

According to Air Race Classic Inc., teams must consist of two or more female pilots and may enter one of three classes: Competition, Intercollegiate or Non-Competition. Aircraft eligibility varies by class, with Competition and Intercollegiate entries limited to certain certificated single-or twin-engine airplanes, while the Non-Competition class allows broader aircraft and pilot eligibility. Full qualification details and race rules are available through the Air Race Classic website.