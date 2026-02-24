Aviation News

5-Year-Old Spots Manual Issue, Gets Southwest Tour

A Colorado preschooler’s keen eye leads to simulator visit and meeting with airline staff.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Ashlee D. Smith | Southwest Airlines]
Key Takeaways:

  • A 5-year-old Colorado aviation enthusiast, William Hines, identified a discrepancy in Southwest Airlines' pilot training materials regarding cockpit terrain monitor displays.
  • Although the airline clarified the difference was due to inconsistent display perspectives rather than an error, Southwest's CEO invited William and his family to their Dallas headquarters.
  • During the visit, William toured facilities, experienced a flight simulator, and met with staff, reinforcing his interest in becoming a pilot.
A 5-year-old aviation enthusiast from Colorado was invited to tour Southwest Airlines’ headquarters in Dallas after identifying a discrepancy in company training materials. William Hines, a pre-kindergarten student, developed an early interest in aircraft and mechanical systems, his mother told Denver’s 9News. During a visit with a Southwest pilot who provided him with training materials, William examined graphics of cockpit displays and noticed differences between two terrain-monitor depictions.

“I discovered that two terrain monitors did not match. They did not match at all,” William told the news channel.

His mother, Amber Hines, said a contact who worked for Southwest forwarded the information to airline leadership. Although the airline later clarified that the difference William identified reflected inconsistent display perspectives rather than a true error, Southwest’s CEO, Bob Jordan, invited William and his family to visit its Dallas headquarters, where he toured facilities and “flew” in a flight simulator.

“We went down to headquarters. It was amazing,” Amber Hines told 9News. “Everyone there was very, very welcoming. And we definitely had the tour of a lifetime.”

William said the experience included time with simulator staff and discussions about aviation, and he expressed interest in becoming a pilot in the future.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

