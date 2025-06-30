A-10 Retirement Moved Up Two Years

Key Points:

-162 Warthogs to be decommissioned

-F-35s and F-15s assume ground attack role

-350 other aircraft to be retired

The last flight of the Air Force’s A-10 Warthog close support aircraft will occur in 2026 as part of a budget cut. The beloved attack plane was supposed to be in service through 2028 but the early retirement was included in the Air Force’s 2026 budget request. “The probably key one that most folks will want to be aware of is the Air Force will divest the remaining 162 A-10 aircraft,” a senior defense official told reporters last week “They were originally set to divest over a time period into ’28. We’re set to divest all of those in ’26.” It will cost $57 million to get rid of the Warthogs.

The Air Force has been trying to retire the popular aircraft for at least a decade, saying it is outdated and will be a sitting duck on a modern battlefield. But members of Congress and former military leaders have launched a nostalgic battle to keep it in the inventory based on its past successes in combat. Meanwhile, the Air Force has asked for $10.3 billion for B-21 stealth bombers, 47 F-35s, 21 F-15E Strike Eagles along with $3.4 billion for development of the F-47 sixth-generation fighter. The F-35s and F-15s are both used as ground attack planes. In addition to retiring the A-10s, the Air Force will get rid of about 350 old aircraft, including KC-135s, F-16s and a variety of helicopters.