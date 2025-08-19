Air Canada, Flight Attendants Reach Tentative Labor Agreement

The Canadian Union of Public Employees reached a tentative labor agreement with Air Canada early Tuesday morning, ending a work stoppage that had shuttered the airline’s operations over the last three days.

The union, which represents around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants, lauded the new agreement, claiming it will provide “transformational change for our industry after a historic fight to affirm our Charter rights.” The contract now goes to the flight attendants, who must vote on the proposed agreement before it goes into effect.

While Air Canada will gradually begin restarting operations after the agreement was reached, with some flights scheduled to resume Tuesday evening, the carrier said that it may require seven-to-10 days before normal operations resume due to aircraft and crew being out of position.

“The suspension of our service is extremely difficult for our customers. Our priority now is to get them moving as quickly as possible,” said Michael Rousseau, president and chief executive officer of Air Canada. “Restarting a major carrier like Air Canada is a complex undertaking. Full restoration may require a week or more, so we ask for our customers’ patience and understanding over the coming days.”

The airline stated that it will not comment on the contents of the agreement until it is fully ratified.

As a result of the strike, Air Canada estimates that more than 500,000 people have been affected by flight cancellations. Since the initial work stoppage on August 16, the airline has cancelled 2,247 flights, according to data from FlightAware.