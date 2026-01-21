Aviation News Aircraft

Air Force One Electrical Issue Prompts Precautionary Return

Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night after the crew reported a minor electrical issue shortly after takeoff.

Key Takeaways:

  • Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews shortly after takeoff due to a "minor electrical issue" reported by the crew.
  • President Trump, who was en route to the World Economic Forum, continued his trip aboard an Air Force C-32.
  • The incident highlighted the age of the two Air Force One aircraft, which are nearly 40 years old, with a replacement program still underway.
  • A recently donated Qatari Boeing 747-8 is being refurbished for potential future use as a presidential aircraft.
Air Force One turned back to Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night after the crew reported a “minor electrical issue” shortly after takeoff, according to the White House.

President Trump was en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when the precautionary decision was made to turn back. He later continued the trip aboard an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 typically used for presidential travel to smaller airports.

According to the Associated Press, reporters traveling aboard Air Force One said the lights in the press cabin briefly went out after departure, though no immediate explanation was provided. About 30 minutes into the flight, the press was informed the aircraft would be returning to base.

The two aircraft that serve as Air Force One are nearly 40 years old, with Boeing’s long-delayed replacement program still underway. The jets are heavily modified with survivability features and advanced communications systems that allow the president to operate globally, AP noted.

Following the incident, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joked to reporters that a Qatari jet was sounding “much better” at the moment. Last year, Qatar donated a Boeing 747-8 to the U.S. Department of Defense that is intended to be refurbished for future use as a presidential aircraft.

