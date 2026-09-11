Air Force Selects Up To 131 T-7As For Sheppard AFB

The Air Force has approved a plan that could eventually place as many as 131 T-7A Red Hawk trainers at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. A Federal Register notice published Thursday formally announced the Aug. 4 record of decision for the project. The Air Force selected an option that allows up to 131 aircraft, although the current strategic basing decision limits the initial delivery to 108 T-7As.

T-38 Transition Starts In 2034

The Air Force’s final EIS analyzed a transition beginning in 2034 and continuing through 2037 under the 131-aircraft option. That schedule calls for 28 T-7As in 2034, another 48 in 2035, 48 in 2036 and the final seven in 2037. All 131 T-38Cs currently assigned to Sheppard would leave the base by the end of 2036. Any increase beyond the initial 108 T-7As would require further Air Force authorization.

The selected plan provides capacity for higher future training requirements. At the full 131-aircraft level, annual T-7A operations would be about 21% higher than the Air Force’s 108-aircraft alternative and approximately equal to the base’s current flight-operation level. The transition is also expected to temporarily add about 100 personnel and 190 dependents to the Sheppard area between 2034 and 2036.

New Aircraft And Facilities

Preparing Sheppard for the T-7A will require several construction and renovation projects. Plans include a new ground-based training facility, a maintenance hangar and training facility, a hush house and a ramp extension. The Air Force also plans changes to aircraft shelters and portions of the airfield, plus installation of jet blast deflectors and other support infrastructure.

Sheppard’s 80th FTW operates the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, which includes participants from 14 NATO nations. According to the wing, the program trains 65% of U.S. Air Force fighter pilots and is the sole source of fighter pilot training for several partner nations. The T-7A is being introduced to replace the T-38C as the Air Force’s advanced jet trainer and is designed to prepare pilots for current fighter and bomber aircraft.