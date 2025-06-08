Qatari 747 Refurb Cost Pegged At Less Than $400 Million

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told the House Armed Services Committee that equipping a former Qatari royal family Boeing 747-8 for use as Air Force One will cost less than $400 million, despite persistent reports that it will be $1 billion or more. Meink said the higher estimates incorrectly duplicate costs that would be part of the construction of two 747-8i aircraft by Boeing to be designated VC-25Bs and eventually be assigned the presidential transport duty. He said the Air Force may need to get some components earlier than planned but those costs won’t be duplicated.

Meink did not, however, specify what the Air Force plans to add or modify on the so-called “Flying Palace” that was transferred by the Qatari government to the Air Force as a gift last month. The airplane was reported already at an L3 Harris facility in Texas before the Air Force accepted the 12-year-old plane. No details of the contract with L3 Harris have been released. The $1 billion figure often mentioned by aviation experts and political opponents is based on stripping the plane to search for surveillance devices and then rebuilding it with security and defense modifications. Trump is said to want the plane sooner than later and can opt out of some of the mods to speed delivery if he chooses.